Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project Presents DIVINATION: THE DANCING SOULS OF BLACK FOLK

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project has announced its return to Millennium Park on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 5:45pm in Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk, a dance concert exploring the divine, mystical and spiritual ways our ancestors communicate and celebrate. Tickets are FREE, RSVP requested here.

The concert will begin with a DJ set by Duane Powell and will continue with meaningful and vibrant works by the CBDLP's current cohort, including The Chicago Multicultural Dance Company, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, The Era Footwork Collective, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Move Me Soul, Muntu Dance Theatre, NAJWA Dance Corps and Praize Productions Inc.

This concert is a part of DCASE's Millennium Park Residency Program, which provides funding to create free dynamic programming as part of Millennium Park's milestone 20th Anniversary Summer Season. "We are proud to provide residency support and a platform for the important work of the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project," said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. "We expect this to be an extraordinary evening in Millennium Park.”

The Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project is a multi-year project that celebrates the historic impact of Black dance in Chicago and beyond. CBDLP brings dance companies together to learn from each other, and to leverage the resources of The University of Chicago's Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, where the project is housed.

“The Logan Center is excited to work with colleagues across the University of Chicago and the City of Chicago to bolster the legacy of these exceptional dance companies,” said Bill Michel, Logan Center Executive Director. “We are thrilled to partner with DCASE to celebrate the artistic community from across Chicago and to mark Millennium Park's 20th Anniversary.”

Featuring dance genres from Chicago Footwork to Hip Hop mixed with Ballet (aka Hiplet), to jazz and contemporary dance—this concert promises to stir every soul.

Divination: The Dancing Souls of Black Folk

Saturday, August 24, 5:45pm

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

201 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601

Tickets: Direct link

FREE, please RSVP

Plan your visit.

For more information about the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project, visit chicagoblackdancelegacy.org.

About the Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project

Launched in 2019, the project has made a big impact in just a few short years. CBDLP has encouraged the development of its members, strengthening their organizational capacity through the support of University and other citywide partners, and by creating a forum for exchange. With the goal of increasing the visibility of Chicago's rich Black dance tradition, the CBDLP has presented numerous high-impact group shows at Chicago's Navy Pier, Millennium Park, Art on the Mart, Ravinia Festival, and more. The project has been featured in The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Ebony, and many other publications. Currently working with its second cohort of companies, the project aims to fortify and amplify the impact of Black dance for generations to come.

CBDLP relies on public and private funding from foundations, individuals, and government agencies, and is continuing to raise funds to support this important legacy. More information and support opportunities can be found here. Visit chicagoblackdancelegacy.org.

