Check Out Who Will Be At The BMI Stage At Lollapalooza

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) is excited to announce the incredible lineup of performers slated to hit the BMI Stage at Lollapalooza from Thursday, August, 1 throughSunday, August 4. For 14 years, the BMI Stage has been the source of new music discovery, routinely presenting some of the industry's hottest emerging artists.

With music ranging from incendiary rock and soulful funk, to dream pop and emo hip-hop, the acts on this stage are guaranteed to be seen playing mainstages at festivals around the world. In addition to this year's talented roster of singer/songwriters performing over four days, the featured headliners include electro-rocker Des Rocs, introspective lyricist nothing,nowhere., alt-country singer Ruston Kelly and burgeoning pop star Bülow.

"The magnitude of talent that has played this stage is unmatched by any other," says Samantha Cox, BMI Vice President Creative, New York. "The BMI Stage has showcased countless household names in the infancy of their careers and continues to play a crucial role in breaking artists into mainstream success."

Previous performers who have graced BMI Stage at Lollapalooza before becoming fixtures on popular radio and streaming platforms include Lady Gaga, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Justin Tranter's Semi Precious Weapons, Elle King, MAX, Cage the Elephant and many more.

Of performing on the BMI Stage in 2014, Bebe Rexha commented, "The energy was electric, so much fun and it was an amazing opportunity for me - it was my first festival performance as a solo artist!" In 2010, Justin Tranter performed with his band Semi Precious Weapons and recalled the time he and Lady Gaga crowd surfed during the finale of their set, saying, "To this day, it still shows up [as one of the] 'best festival moments ever.' That performance on that BMI stage opened more doors for me than I ever imagined."

For more information on the BMI Stage, please visit, www.bmi.com/lollapalooza and follow @BMI on Twitter for updates on your favorite acts. To join the conversation, use #BMILolla.

BMI is proud to present and sponsor stages at C3 Presents' music festivals: Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 4 - October 6 and October 11 - 13). BMI's partnership with these elite festivals is designed to offer more prime showcasing opportunities to its songwriters, a distinct priority of the organization. For more information on Lollapalooza, please visit www.lollapalooza.com; for information on the Austin City Limits Music Festival, visit www.aclfestival.com.

BMI STAGE SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 1

1:00-1:40pm | Alexander 23

2:10-2:50pm | Ama Lou

3:20-4:00pm | Harry Hudson

4:30-5:10pm | BAD CHILD

5:40-6:20pm | GothBoiClique

6:50-7:30pm | Des Rocs

*

Saturday, August 3

1:00-1:40pm | Liily

2:10-2:50pm | Coi Leray

3:20-4:00pm | RUSSO

4:30-5:10pm | Witt Lowry

5:40-6:20pm | ROLE MODEL

6:50-7:30pm | Ruston Kelly

*

Friday, August 2

1:00-1:40pm | New Respects

2:10-2:50pm | Against the Current

3:20-4:00pm | Tessa Violet

4:30-5:10pm | Roy Blair

5:40-6:20pm | UPSAHL

6:50-7:30pm | nothing,nowhere.

*

Sunday, August 4

1:00-1:40pm | Just Loud

2:10-2:50pm | Yeek

3:20-4:00pm | Illiterate Light

4:30-5:10pm | Tayla Parx

5:40-6:20pm | Yung Gravy

6:50-7:30pm | bülow

###

ABOUT LOLLAPALOOZA

Launched?by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 25 years later.?Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a?wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the?first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the?first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its?carbon emissions, the?first to put electronic dance music artists on the main stage, the first to?create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city?center and the first to?expand internationally.?

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005), as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premier destinations?both for music fans in the United States and abroad. The festival expanded to four days in 2016 in celebration of 25 years and continues to bring fans four full days of music and over 170 bands on 8 stages. In 2018 Lollapalooza brought in over 247 million?dollars in local economic impact and has generated 1.445 billion dollars in total, since 2010.??

Lollapalooza is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, and C3 Presents.?

ABOUT BMI

Celebrating over 78 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in 14 million musical works created and owned by more than 900,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You