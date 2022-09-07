Cellist Ian Maksin & Duet Storytellers to Take The Story Jam Stage This Month

Story Jam's next storytelling show-in a series of monthly shows at Artifact Events

-will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 PM at 4325 N. Ravenswood Avenue in Chicago. "Story Duets with Ian Maksin" is a storytelling collaboration with three sets of duet storytellers (who share personal stories told in tandem) and cellist Ian Maksin. The storytellers will share crafted, true stories and Mr. Maksin will respond to the stories with improvised

looping pedals and cello music.

Story Jam is known for crafted personal stories, excellent musicianship, and bringing high energy, social awareness, and diversity to the Chicago storytelling scene.



Perfect for music lovers or listeners of personal narrative podcasts, Story Jam creates a

singular experience with its combination of writers, actors, dancers, musicians, and

storytellers. There is no other storytelling show merging clever songs with true, personal

stories. September's performance will be unique as it features three sets of paired

storytellers.

"Story Jam is so incredibly unique, like nothing else out there."

- Multiple Grand Slammer Marya Morris

Led by creative director, Stephanie Rogers, Story Jam has been uplifting diverse voices since its 2014 inception. Rogers, a veteran singer-songwriter and actor, is inspired by her passion

for personal stories and social justice. Story Jam is a dynamic, heartfelt, and eclectic

experience. Learn more at storyjamshow.com.

SERIES SCHEDULE (with ticket links):



September 28th: Cellist Ian Maksin interprets personal stories

October 26th: Open Mic storytelling with songwriter Zach Duenow

November 30th: You're Being Ridiculous & Story Jam present a Night of Humor

In June and July, Story Jam honored Pride and Social Justice.

All shows have a Pay-What-You-Can option to accommodate all audiences.

Artifact Events is wheelchair accessible.