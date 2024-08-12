Celebrate Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington at Davenport's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington's centennial birthdays, eight of Chicago's top jazz vocalists and entertainers will gather together to mark two illustrious careers. Join Kimberly Gordon, Lynn Jordan (9/7), LaShera Moore (9/6), Margaret Murphy Webb, Bobbi Wilsyn, special guest Frieda Lee, and $1,000 Sing-Off winner Holly McGuire, hosted by Daryl Nitz, with musical direction and vocals by Ester Hana.

Sarah and Dinah: A Centennial celebration will take place for two nights at Davenport's, 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th at 8pm.

There is a $35 cover charge with a two-drink minimum. Tickets are available at Davenportspianobar.com

