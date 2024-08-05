Celebrate Michael Jackson's Birthday with INVINCIBLE: A Glorious Tribute at Hard Rock Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, August 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. This thrilling production celebrates the King of Pop. The musical spectacular features two tribute artists, a live band and backup dancers. Invincible highlights MJ's greatest hits such as "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Smooth Criminal," "Thriller" and more. It also includes the song selection and dance routines that Michael Jackson never had the opportunity to bring to the national stage. So dress up in your best MJ regalia and come let's celebrate the legacy of Michael Jackson. There will be additional surprises for this Hard Rock performance.

Invincible stars Jeffrey Perez as Concert Michael. Perez is one of the best Michael Jackson vocal impersonators and sound-alike tribute artists in the world. This is dancer Pete Carter's 13th season with "Invincible." Carter began imitating Michael's dance numbers when he was 8 years old. The show features choreography by longtime MJ choreographer and dancer, Lavelle Smith Jr who will also be in attendance as a special birthday VIP guest. Created, produced, and directed by Bessie Award winner Darrin Ross of Ross Live Entertainment.

Tickets for Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson are on sale now. Tickets start at $29.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/050060CFEF908AD8

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

