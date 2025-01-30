Cast and Creative Team Set for THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Oil Lamp Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oil Lamp Theater, currently presenting The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) through February 16, has revealed the cast and creative team for its next production, The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, March 14 - April 6, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin with a preview performance Thursday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. The opening/press performance is Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances March 19 and April 2 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for previews and $55.

This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.

The cast of The Lifespan of a Fact includes Marianne Embree (she/her, Emily Penrose); Tim Walsh (he/him, John D’Agata); James Wheeler (he/him, Jim Fingal) and understudies Susie Steinmeyer (she/her, Emily Penrose U/S); Sam Fain (he/they, John D’Agata U/S) and Riley Capp (he/him, Jim Fingal U/S).

The Production Team includes Elizabeth Mazur Levin (she/her, director); Reina McGonigle she/her, stage manager); Connor Windle (she/her, production manager/rehearsal stage manager); Ellen Markus (she/her, scenic & properties designer); Janelle Smith (they/she, Costume Designer); Ellie Fey (she/her, lighting designer); Rick Reid (he/him, sound designer) and Rose Leisner (she/her, assistant properties designer).

ABOUT Elizabeth Mazur LEVIN, director

Elizabeth Mazur Levin has served as Oil Lamp Theater’s artistic director since 2022. Oil Lamp Theater directing credits include A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, Rooted, Collected Stories, The Revolutionists, Now and Then, Bad Dates, Beau Jest, Love, Loss, and What I Wore, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (2017 and 2020), Motherhood Out Loud and two seasons of On the Road—Oil Lamp’s former touring series. An actor herself, credits include work with Theater D, Taslitz/Reichenbach Productions, Citadel Theatre, Ouroboros Big Noise Theatre, Bowen Park Theatre, Phoenix Ascending, Centerlight Sign and Voice Theatre, Weathervane Repertory and Apple Tree Theatre. A theatre educator and acting coach, she holds a M.Ed in curriculum and instruction from Loyola University Chicago and a B.F.A. in acting and a B.A. in theatre from Miami University with an arts management minor.

Comments