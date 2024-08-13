Cast Set for THE COTTAGE at Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Citadel Theatre will open its 2024-25 season with the comedy THE COTTAGE. Citadel’s production will be the first of that comedy since its Broadway engagement in 2023, where it was directed by Jason Alexander and starred Eric McCormack. THE COTTAGE was written by Sandy Rustin, who grew up in Glenview and graduated from Northwestern University.



With THE COTTAGE, Rustin says, “I was really looking to create something kind of in the style of Noel Coward, but with a feminist twist.” The play begins with Sylvia and Beau on an erotic escape to their cottage in the English countryside. The audience soon discovers that the pair are married to other people and are having a wild affair. But Sylvia winds up questioning her views on marriage and social status when the deceived spouses arrive at the house with affairs of their own. THE COTTAGE will be directed by Jack Hickey, the former long-time Artistic Director of the Oak Park Festival Theatre. THE COTTAGE will open Saturday, September 14 at 7:30 pm, following previews on September 11 and 12, and continue through October 13, 2024.



The role of Beau, played on Broadway by McCormick, will be taken by Chicago actor and comedian Philip J. Macaluso. Macaluso, who last appeared at Citadel in IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY, has appeared in comedy venues across Chicago, and is a founding member of Lemon Drops Comedy. Beau’s paramour Sylvia will be played by Elizabeth Bushell, who appeared in Citadel’s holiday comedy JUNIOR CLAUS. Beau’s wife, Marjorie, will be Shannon Bachelder, who understudied the role of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in PrideArts’ WHEN THERE ARE NINE. Marjorie’s secret lover Clarke, who besides being married to Sylvia is the brother of Sylvia’s illicit lover Beau, will be played by Joel Ottenheimer. Joel Ottenheimer, who has performed at Oak Park Festival Theatre in THE AFRICAN THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III. Rounding out the cast as two additional cottage guests with romantic complications are Melody Rowland (A CHORUS LINE at Drury Lane Theatre) and John Dooley (MACBETH with The Artistic Home). Understudies are Bailey Angel (Sylvia), Stephanie Boyd (Deidre), Mary Margaret McCormack (Marjorie), Connor Scott (Richard), and two additional understudies to be named.

The Production Team, in addition to Hickey as Director, includes Jeff Award winners Eric Luchen (Set Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), and Bob Knuth (Technical Director). Knuth additionally has two 2024 Jeff Award nominations. Also on the Production Team are Alexa Wiljanen (Lighting Design), Maya Reter (Sound Design), Katelyn Boerke (Props Design), Sheryl Williams (Intimacy Design), Megan Lorie (Dialect Coach), Caitlyn Girtin (Scenic Charge), Abby Truett (Stage Manager), and Scott and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers).



Season subscriptions are available for the full four-show season at $120.00, or as flex passes that can be used for the patron’s choice of either three shows for $100.00 or two shows for $70.00. Preview flex passes are also available for $40 two shows), $50 (three shows), or $60 (four shows). Subscriptions and single tickets priced at $45 are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.



Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company’s website at www.citadeltheatre.org.



Comments