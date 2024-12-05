Cast Set for Sam Shepard's A LIE OF THE MIND at Raven Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has revealed the cast and Production Team for Sam Shepard's A LIE OF THE MIND, directed by Azar Kazemi. The show holds previews February 13 - 16, and runs February 20 - March 22, 2025 on Raven Theatre's stage.

The full moon over the highway. A pay phone call in the middle of the night. And a terrible act of violence that forever changes the trajectory of eight people's lives. Sam Shepard's A LIE OF THE MIND follows two families, connected by marriage, as they grapple with the pain and fear of loving and living. Famous for his imagery, language, and tour-de-force roles for actors, Shepard's plays dig deep into the ideas of family, destiny, and American idealism. Raven's production, directed by Azar Kazemi, deepens the questions at the heart of the play by layering an Immigrant story on top of the already searing critique of the American Dream at the heart of this American Classic.

A LIE OF THE MIND features Ian Maryfield (Jake), Gloria Imseih Petrelli (Beth), John Drea (Frankie), Arash Fakhrabadi (Mike), Jocelyn Maher (Sally), Meighan Gerachis (Lorraine), Joan Nahid (Meg), and Rom Barkhordar (Baylor).

The Production Team includes Emma Burkey (Assistant Director), Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Dramaturg), Jean E. Compton (Stage Manager), Lauren M. Nichols (Scenic Designer), Sally Dolembo (Costume Designer), Jamie Auer (Props Designer), Hannah Andruss (Makeup Designer), Liz Gomez (Lighting Designer), Thomas Dixon (Sound Designer), Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), and Lucy Whipp (Production Manager).



