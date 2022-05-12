Cast Announced for THE SECOND CITY E.T.C'S 46TH REVUE

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City e.t.c.'s 46th Revue. Second City and SNL alum Jerry Minor returns to Chicago to direct his first resident stage production with an ensemble that includes e.t.c. stage vets Alex Bellisle, Mark Campbell, Terrence Carey, and Laurel Krabacher, Mainstage alum Jordan Savusa, and former Second City Touring Company member Claudia Martinez. Abby Beggs returns as stage manager, and Tilliski Ramey remains the e.t.c.'s musical director. Marla Cáceres is assistant director.

One of the most exciting times in The Second City's creative timeline, The Second City e.t.c.'s 46th Revue - and its official title -- will develop in front of the audience over a multi-week process, meaning the public will have the chance to watch and participate in the creation of comedy history at the world's premier sketch comedy and improvisation institution.

The producing team includes Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Parisa Jalili (Chief Operating Officer), and Joseph Ruffner (Production Manager). Tickets start at $29.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at secondcity.com. The show schedule is as follows beginning June 16, 2022: Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm & 10pm; and Sundays at 5pm.

About the Artists

ABBY BEGGS (Stage Manager & Lighting Designer) (she/her) is happy to be back working with the Second City again! Originally hailing from Boston, she moved to Chicago in 2015 to pursue design, production management, and stage management. Her past credits include: The Best Decision You've Ever Made, Legendary Laughs, She the People, Deck the Hallmark. Gaslight District (The Second City); Bagatelle, Cunning Little Vixen, L'Enfant et les Sortileges, L'incoronazione di Poppea (Roosevelt University); Blue Window (Brown Box Theatre Project); Gallo (Guerilla Opera), Boeing Boeing, Barefoot in the Park, Good People, The Scene (Dorset Theatre Festival), and Fen (Whistler in the Dark,) among others. abbybeggs.com

ALEX BELLISLE (Ensemble) (she/her) is a Chicago-based actress and comedian with a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Houston. She has appeared in The Second City e.t.c.'s 45th revue The Best Decision You've Ever Made, as well as the critically acclaimed She the People at The Second City's UP Comedy Club and Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C. Other credits include Chicago P.D. (NBC) and in the short First Holiday. Follow her @alexbellisle.

MARLA CÁCERES (Assistant Director) (she/her) is thrilled to be a part of the 46th ETC revue! She has written and performed in several original Second City Theatricals productions, including debuts at the Kennedy Center, LaJolla Playhouse, and the Spanish/English El Show Mas Funny for the Arscht Center in Miami, her hometown. She was also a writer for the acclaimed all-woman She The People and has written and performed in dozens of videos and live shows for Second City Works. In addition to her work at Second City, Marla has worked for The Onion, helping to create comedy videos for multiple national brands, and performed as an improviser in several shows including the long-running improvised political satire Whirled News Tonight. She thanks her husband, James, for his never-ending love and support, and her kids Wyatt and Juniper, who are the funniest people in her life.

MARK CAMPBELL (Ensemble) (he/him) is so grateful to be returning to The Second City! He has performed all over the country with The Second City Touring Company and all over the ocean aboard Norwegian Cruise Line. He wrote and performed in the Second City revues Grinning from Fear to Fear and The Best Decision You've Ever Made. Mark is a member of The Improvised Shakespeare Company and is represented by Paonessa Talent. You can find him on Twitter: @themarkcampbell and Instagram: @markthecampbell.

TERRENCE CAREY (Ensemble) (he/him) was born and raised on the southside of Madison WI, and seasoned in the South Loop of Chicago, IL. Terrence is a graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a BA in Theatrical Acting. He's an alum of The Second City Touring Company and the untitled e.t.c's 44th revue, forever lost to the pandemic. He's represented by the good people at Stewart Talent, and, thanks to them, you might have seen him on HBO Max's South Side, Showtime's The Chi, Showtime's Work in Progress, NBC's Chicago Med, BET's Holiday Heist or that "legendary" Bud Light commercial that came out in the summer of 2021. Follow Terrence's healing with laughter journey @tbabytheshamann on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Send donations to help Terrence raise money for "A Young Brotha Hustlin LLC" @Terrence-Carey-1 on Venmo.

LAUREL KRABACHER (Ensemble) (she/her) is a Colorado native and a theater graduate of the University of Northern Colorado. She is an alum of The Second City Touring Company and performed in both Trap and Undressed at The Mission Theater, directed by TJ and Dave. You can see her finest work in the second scene of season 6, episode 1 of Chicago P.D.

CLAUDIA MARTINEZ (Ensemble) (she/him) is grateful and excited to make her debut in the e.t.c's 46th revue with this powerhouse cast. Previously, Claudia was a proud ensemble member of The Second City Touring Company and loved performing in Second City house shows After Hours, Monday Night Comedy Hour and Improv Brunch. Follow her on Instagram @claudiamartinezcomedia.

JERRY MINOR (Director) (he/him) is thankful and prideful to be back at The Second City e.t.c. after being a cast member in three revues. Before that, Jerry started at The Second City Detroit as an ensemble member in two shows, as well as stints on The Second City Toronto Mainstage and as an understudy for the Chicago Mainstage. Jerry has since starred in, written, directed and produced numerous television, film and stage productions, including appearing in the sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David and as a writer and featured player for Saturday Night Live. Other appearances include The Daily Show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Arrested Development, Community, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, along with numerous other regular and re-occurring appearances. Most recent credits include writing for FOX's puppet sketch series Let's Be Real, appearing on American Auto (NBC) and Home Economics (ABC) and as a regular in the upcoming animated show Farzar on Netflix. Jerry is extremely happy to be back in Chicago to direct this wonderful cast in The Second City e.t.c.'s next revue.

TILLISKI RAMEY (Musical Director & Sound Design) (he/him) has music directed for the e.t.c.'s 45th revue, The Second City Touring Company, Second City Theatricals and Norwegian Cruise Line, in addition to iO, ComedySportz, The Annoyance and with Bye Bye Liver. Hear more of his music as Cissy Spaceship on Spotify/Apple Music/Tidal or right here.

JORDAN SAVUSA (Ensemble) (he/him) hails from the Great Aloha State of Hawai'i and is very excited to perform in the e.t.c.'s 46th revue at The Second City! Starting out as a stand-up comedian for The Laugh Factory in Hawaii, he moved to the mainland to pursue a career in sketch comedy and improvisation and has never looked back. Since then, Jordan has performed at iO Chicago, the Annoyance Theater, and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. In Chicago, he has been a part of three wonderful Mainstage revues: Do You Believe in Madness?, Happy to Be Here, and Together at Last. He is a proud card-carrying member of Actors' Equity Association, is represented by Grossman & Jack Talent, and managed by Emily Herrell at Like-Minded Management. @jtsoles

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, Robin Thede and Steven Yeun, among many more.