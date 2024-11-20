Cameron Esposito to Perform at The Den Theatre on New Year's Eve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cameron Esposito will be performing two shows at The Den Theatre on New Year’s Eve, December 31, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.. Plus, Jerrod Carmichael will appear on stage in Chicago December 27 - 28 at 7:15 p.m. each night at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Artists join previously announced December shows, including Anna Przy’s “Keep It Up, Cutie” on December 1, Joe Dombrowski on December 6 - 7, David Lucas on December 8, Maria Bamford appearing for five separate shows on December 12 -14, Nick Colletti on December 19, Michael Kosta on December 20, Trae Crowder on December 21, and Thorgy Thor’s ‘Thorgy Does Christmas’ on December 22.

Cameron Esposito

(she/they) is a Los Angeles-based standup comic, actor, writer, and host. In addition to her work as a nationally touring headliner, Cameron has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, TBS, IFC, E!, Cartoon Network and HBO Canada. Recently, she recurred as ‘Greta’ in 21 episodes of ABC’s A Million Little Things, as well as roles on The Rookie: Feds, Station 19, and Amazon’s With Love. In 2022, Cameron hosted the 2nd Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, AMC’s Obsessed With the Vampire and live conferences for LGBTQ+ rights organizations Lesbians Who Tech and National Center for Lesbian Rights. Last year, Cameron completed a social media endorsement campaign with WILDFANG and was the face of the SKITTLES Pride Campaign to promote LGBTQ+ artists and stories in partnership with GLAAD rights organization (for which she also hosted their awards show in 2017), Audible, and her podcast QUEERY. QUEERY features a series of hour-long conversations with some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ covering themes of identity and the shifting cultural matrix around gender/sexuality. Additionally, Cameron can be heard giving semi-sarcastic survival advice as the host of Sony Music’s podcast SURVIVE OR DIE TRYING. In 2021, Cameron served as the inaugural host for the Podcast Academy’s annual award show: The Ambies. Cameron was honored with a 2023 Courage Award from the New York City Anti-Violence Project.

Cameron is currently developing her new comedy-hybrid special alongside W. Kamau Bell, which follows her mental health journey. Her 2018 special Rape Jokes raised over $100,000 for RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, by releasing the special for free and encouraging viewers to donate in lieu of subscribing and watching on a streaming service. The self-financed hour has been praised as an “unapologetically hard-hitting, bracingly timely hour” (Vanity Fair), “blistering, masterful, tragic, hilarious” (New York Magazine). A writer from The Daily Beast who happened to be in the audience hailed the set as “powerful,” “daring and hilarious,” and as “the first great stand-up set of the #metoo era.”

In March 2020, Cameron released her first-ever book, Save Yourself, a memoir that tackles sexuality, gender, and equality – and how her Catholic upbringing prepared her for a career as an outspoken lesbian comedian in ways the Pope could never have imagined. The book, published by Grand Central Publishing became an instant best seller.

She has been named a Comic to Watch by The New York Times, Variety, The Guardian, LA Weekly, Time Out Los Angeles, Jezebel, Los Angeles Magazine and Cosmopolitan.

Photo credit: Robyn Von Swank

