CLUED IN: AN INVITATION TO DIE FOR to be Presented at UP! Comedy Club

Clued In: An Invitation to Die For comes to The Second City's UP! Comedy Club just in time for the Halloween season. This improvised murder mystery cordially welcomes everyone to gasp and laugh with Chicago's funniest and most skilled improvisers as they craft an Agatha Christie-inspired tale right on the spot. Catch the murderous comedy event throughout October: Thursdays at 8 p.m. on October 10, 17, and 31, and Sunday at 4 p.m. on October 27, 2024. Tickets are $30.

The Second City and High Stakes Productions have crafted a murder mystery inspired by Agatha Christie's influential works and mix it with the iconic style of comedy that can only be found at the Windy City. After receiving a mysterious invitation, six improvisers are trapped on stage with a secret murderer. The setting is based on a suggestion from the audience, and a singular detective is chosen at random to unravel a completely unscripted plot of deceit, suspicion, and murder. Watch the actors keep track of facts, follow leads, and sniff out clues to nab the killer, all while you take in a comedy experience unlike any other.

We are celebrating Halloween by offering one of the coolest improvised theatrical experiences in the country," stated Jen Ellison, Creative Director of The Second City. "High Stakes Productions has a long legacy of producing successful shows rooted in genres of mystery, suspense, and horror. We're thrilled to partner with such an exciting team."

The Second City joined forces with High Stakes Productions, a Chicago-based theater company that has produced genre-based improvised shows for more than a decade. Clued In: An Invitation to Die For is the evolution of the murder mystery show that High Stakes Productions has been successfully running at The Second City's studio theaters since 2016. Unlike traditional Second City sketch shows that weave improv with scripted comedy, this 90-minute, no-intermission show is fully improvised and challenges performers to push their wit and skills to the limit.

"We're honored to be working with The Second City on an improvised theatrical production of this scale," said Caleb George, Artistic Director and founding member of High Stakes Productions. "As tenured experts in mixing horror and thrillers with comedy, we can't wait to introduce the world to a murder mystery that will have audiences at the edge of their seats from the suspense and infectious laughter."

Each show will feature a rotating cast of six of the ensemble members of High Stakes Productions including Kristen Aviles, Cynthia Bangert, Ryan Ben, Luis Roberto Castelló, Peter Corey, James Dugan, Bri Fitzpatrick, Caleb George, Grace Goze, Rob Grabowski, Molly Jones, Marybeth Kram, Paige Maney, Heather Mari, Laura Marsh, Bruce Phillips, Alonso Ramirez, Audrey Schiffhauer, Gretchen Shull, Alli Stark, Jason Stockdale, Travis Stuebing, Justin Swinson, Simon Tessmer, and C.J. Tuor.

For more information about The Second City, follow them on Instagram @TheSecondCity and visit SecondCity.com. To learn more about High Stakes Production's signature genre-based improv, follow the company on Instagram at @CluedInImprov and @HighStakesChicago and visit HighStakesProductions.org.

