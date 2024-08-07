Broadway in Chicago to Present THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW & RIVERDANCE 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago will present two timeless classics that have captivated audiences for decades! THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW will play one performance only at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on October 20, 2024. RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre April 22-27, 2025. Individual tickets for THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW go on sale Friday, August 9 with prices ranging from $57-$99.50. A select number of premium seats and Meet & Greet packages will be available. Tickets sales for RIVERDANCE will be announced at a later date. Groups sales of 10+ for both shows will be available by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office.

Celebrate the 49th anniversary of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW national tour, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, with an unforgettable, live interactive experience featuring a shadow cast and musical comedy like no other. Meanwhile, the iconic RIVERDANCE returns to the stage with a special 30th anniversary tour, showcasing a rejuvenated production filled with Grammy award-winning music, mesmerizing choreography, and dazzling performances by a new generation of dancers. Don’t miss your chance to witness these cultural phenomena as they continue to enchant audiences around the world!

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

October 20, 2024 (One Performance Only)

Cadillac Palace Theatre – 151 W. Randolph Street

Link to B-Roll and Production Photos here.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood with movie stars Tim Curry, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon is bringing its 48th anniversary celebration to Chicago for one night only. The show will also feature a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast, Rocky Horror In Abundance, and a memorabilia display with artifacts and costumes from the movie. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen. Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick, acclaimed star of this original cult classic in person. Bostwick’s iconic portrayal of Brad Majors has thrilled generations of fans for nearly 50 years. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab! THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW’s National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

April 22 - 27, 2025

Cadillac Palace Theatre – 151 W. Randolph Street

Link to B-Roll and Production Photos here.

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation. RIVERDANCE will celebrate its incredible 30th year anniversary with a spectacular production that rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com

