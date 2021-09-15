BrightSide Theatre Announces 10th Anniversary Season

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak are proud to announce BrightSide Theatre's 2021-2022 Season - "Tenth Anniversary Season - BrightSide is Back!" We are excited to welcome back our audiences with a holiday favorite Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play. Following last season's sold out Nine in concert, we continue our cabaret concert series with the Neil Simon and Burt Bacharach musical comedy Promises, Promises. The season continues with the comical farce Don't Dress For Dinner and then concludes with the music of ABBA in the musical that has entertained over 60 million people around the globe Mamma Mia!

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play

Based on the 1947 Luz Radio Hour Broadcast

Adapted Lance Arthur Smith | Music & Lyrics Joe Lorenz

Director Jeffrey Cass

Music Director Rex Meyer

December 10-19, 2021

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville

Get into the holiday spirit with this classic story of the last-minute replacement Santa for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who claims to be the real Kris Kringle. Be part of the studio audience for this live musical radio play adapted from the original 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast. This beloved holiday classic melts the most cynical of hearts and is destined to become a highlight of the holiday season!

Promises, Promises in Concert

Book Neil Simon

Based on the Screenplay The Apartment

Music Burt Bacharach | Lyrics Hal David

Director Jeffrey Cass

Music Director Rex Meyer

January 15-22, 2022

Madden Theatre at North Central College, 171 Chicago Ave in Naperville

Performed in the Madden Theatre we will transform the space into an intimate cabaret room where with a live orchestra and a cast of talented actors performing a concert version of Promises, Promises.

In New York City in the 1960s, an ambitious accountant named Chuck Baxter lends out his apartment to his supervisors, who need a discreet place for illicit afternoon rendezvous. Miserable and exploited, Chuck finds a beacon of hope in coworker Fran, who is trapped in a romantic predicament of her own. The bittersweet romantic comedy features a groundbreaking contemporary score from composer Burt Bacharach. The score includes the blockbuster hit I'll Never Fall In Love Again, I Say a Little Prayer, A House is Not a Home, Knowing When To Leave, Turkey Lurkey Time, Whoever You Are, and the title song.

Don't Dress For Dinner

By Marc Camoletti

Director Aaron Henrickson

February 25 - March 13, 2022

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville

This 2-time Tony Awards nominated farce, was a smash hit both in Paris and ran for 6 years in London! It has since played all over the US and was revived in Chicago and on Broadway in 2012. Don't Dress for Dinner is a frenetic case of mistaken identity with more twists than a corkscrew. Jacqueline decides to visit her mother, so her husband Bernard sees an opportunity for a cozy weekend with his new mistress. When his bachelor pal Robert calls to announce his return from Hong Kong, Bernard invites him along as his alibi, also hiring a Cordon Bleu-level cook to cater a delicious dinner. But when Jacqueline realizes Robert is coming for a visit everything changes, and the high-speed farce begins! One impossible situation leads to another as the evening of hilarious confusion ensues and Bernard and Robert must improvise at breakneck speed.

Mamma Mia!

Music & Lyrics Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus | Book Catherine Johnson

Director Jeffrey Cass

Chorographer Jeni Donahue

Music Director Rex Meyer

June 3-19, 2022

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville

Prepare to have the time of your life at Mamma Mia! Sophie, a 20-year-old bride-to-be, is on the search for her father. After reading her mother's diary, she discovers there are three potential suitors. Unbeknownst to her mother, Donna, Sophie invites each of them in hopes of having one of them walk her down the aisle. As the big day draws near, surprises abound with old flames and old friends. Get ready for a big cast, big dance numbers, and a whole lot of laughs through the infectious catchy score of ABBA chart-toppers Mamma Mia! packed with 22 ABBA hits, including Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Take A Chance on Me, and The Winner Takes It All. This worldwide megahit will have you shouting Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! more!

Affordable Subscription Tickets for BrightSide Theater's 2021-2022 Season start at $25 per show, providing opportunities for Season Subscribers, Groups and Individuals to enjoy our Season Ten - BightSide is Back as only BrightSide Theatre can produce. Individual tickets and Subscriptions will go on sale in October 2021. For more information on purchasing tickets, visit us at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or call the Box Office at 630-447-TIXS (8497)