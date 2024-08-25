Bluebird Arts to Present DINNER WITH FRIENDS By Donald Margulies Beginning in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bluebird Arts, Chicago's only English-Russian Cross-Cultural Theatre has announced their Cast and Creative Team for their upcoming production of DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies, opening SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2024 at THEATER WIT, 1229 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago. They proudly invite the Chicago Media and Theatre Community to their production directed by Bluebird Arts Artistic Director LUDA LOPATINA SOLOMON. Dinner with Friends will run from SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2024 to SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2024. Performances of the play are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm, in Theater One of Theater Wit.

Directed by Luda Lopatina Solomon, Bluebird Arts' production will feature N. Emil Thomas as Gabe, Dana Muelchi as Karen, Sarah Seidler as Beth, and Alex Oberheide as Tom. They will be joined by a Creative Team of Angela Kring (Stage Manager), Samantha Rausch (Set Design), Matt Ledajaks (Technical Designer), Rachel Hartmann (Assistant T.D.), Karina Osbourne (Lighting Design), Emily Lynch (Sound Design), Bisa (Costume Designer), Bob Pries (Props/Set Dressing), Bella Bianci (Scenic Build), Abby Palen (Scenic Charge), Laura Sturm (Intimacy Coordinator), Jaimelyn Gray (Press and Managing), Dana Muelchi (Marketing and Media), and N. Emil Thomas (Production Manager).

ABOUT THE PLAY

Dinner with Friends is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that delves into the complexities of intimacy in friendships and marriages. It centers on two couples-Gabe and Karen, and their longtime friends Tom and Beth-whose relationships are tested when Tom and Beth announce their divorce. The drama explores themes of love, loyalty, and the evolving dynamics of human connections through recollections and emotional revelations.

Dinner with Friends, by Donald Margulies runs Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm, in Theater One of Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, from Saturday, October 19, to Saturday, November 23, 2024. Tickets are $20 - $30 and can be found at bluebirdarts.org, theaterwit.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773-975-8150.

Bluebird Arts was founded in 2014 and is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization whose purpose is: "To enrich, educate and entertain our community by sharing intimate stories of the human condition, focusing on the genuine problems of real people."

Comments