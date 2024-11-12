Blue Man Group Adds Expanded Performance Schedule in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Blue Man Group will deck the halls with an expanded performance schedule at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre. Known for a high-energy blend of music, art and comedy, Blue Man Group promises to make this holiday extra bright, offering more opportunities for Chicagoans and visitors to celebrate the season in Blue Man style.

Blue Man Group Chicago's holiday performance schedule includes four spectacular New Year's Eve performances Tuesday, December 31 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Families with young children can ring in the New Year early at the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. shows, which include festive “midnight” countdowns complete with party hats, noisemakers and a special Blue Man Group rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” Other festivities include pre-show face painting where little ones will be transformed into members of Blue Man Group's band.

Blue Man Group will continue ringing in the New Year with additional performances at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests of the 7 p.m. show can enjoy a celebratory champagne toast, festive party hats and a post-show meet and greet with the Blue Men in the theater lobby. Audiences of the 10 p.m. performance will experience a dazzling New Year's Eve countdown party complete with noisemakers, a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop and performance of “Auld Lang Syne” by the Blue Men.

