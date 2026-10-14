Black Theatre Alliance Awards 2026 Nominations Announced
Director Pemon Rami will be honored for his extraordinary career and contributions to Chicago theatre at the awards ceremony.
The Black Theatre Alliance Awards (BTAA) has announced the nominees for its 2026 awards, recognizing another year of Black theatre, performance, and theatrical artistry throughout the Chicagoland area.
This year's nominations recognize an impressive range of artists, designers, directors, writers, musicians, and theatre companies whose work has contributed to the vitality and continued excellence of Chicago theatre.
The 2026 nominees were selected by the BTAA five-member board: Cheryl Gatson, President; McKinley Johnson, Vice President; Valorie J. Harris, Secretary & Treasurer; Toney Hall, Chaplain; and J. Michael Jones, Board Member.
The 2026 Black Theatre Alliance Awards will be presented on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago, Illinois. The evening will bring together members of Chicago's theatre community for a celebration of the actors, directors, writers, designers, musicians, technicians, and theatre companies whose work has distinguished the 2025–2026 theatrical season.
A special highlight of this year's ceremony will be the presentation of the BTAA Lifetime Achievement Award to acclaimed director Pemon Rami, honoring his extraordinary career and his enduring contributions to Chicago theatre.
The 2026 nominations reflect the breadth of theatrical work presented across Chicagoland, with productions from The Goodman Theatre, Court Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Black Ensemble Theatre, eta Creative Arts Foundation, APC Theater, Definition Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Theater 47, Beverly Arts Center, The Drama Group, MPAACT, Bramble Theatre, Fleetwood Jourdain Theatre, Collaboration Theatre, Urban Broadway Theatre Group NFP, and others represented among this year's nominees.
From new works and classic plays to musicals and musical revues, the nominees represent the range of voices, stories, and artistic disciplines that continue to make Black theatre an essential part of Chicago's cultural landscape.
Black Theatre Alliance Awards 2026 Nominees
BEST PRODUCTION — MUSICAL
Men Of Soul — Black Ensemble Theatre
The Jackie Wilson Story — Black Ensemble Theatre
Return To Motown — APC Theater
BEST PRODUCTION — PLAY
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Goodman Theatre
Covenant — Goodman Theatre
1800 VS 2020 — APC Theater
BEST ACTRESS — MUSICAL
Mariah Lyttle — Catch Me If You Can The Musical, Marriott Theatre
Erline Dorcy — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
Britt Edwards — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST ACTRESS — PLAY
Greta Oglesby — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Ora Jones — Merry Wives Of Windsor, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Alana Arenas — Windfall, Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jewell Redman — In The Continuum, Fleetwood Jourdain Theatre
Michelle Renee Bester — A Lot To Unpack, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Anji White — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
BEST ACTOR — MUSICAL
Jaitee Thomas — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
Victor Musoni — Rome Sweet Rome, Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Will Akins — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
Nathaniel Stampley — Catch Me If You Can, Marriott Theatre
BEST ACTOR — PLAY
Joshua L. Green — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Patrick Newson Jr. — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Byron Glenn Willis — Mop and Bucket Blues, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Jaylon Muchison — Hamlet, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
Kelvin Roston Jr. — Miss Julie, Court Theatre
Jacque Miller — Mika Scrooge, Urban Broadway Theatre Group NFP
Al Jaleel McGhee — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Goodman Theatre
BEST FEATURED PERFORMER IN A MUSICAL REVUE — MALE OR FEMALE
Laniece Dennis — Return To Motown, APC Theater
Makeda Grier — Power Of Love, Theater 47
Jaitee Thomas — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
Vincent Jordan — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
Dwight Neal — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Robert Reddrick — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
Robert Reddrick — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
Jason Jones — Return To Motown, APC Theater
Michael Barr — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
Berris Bolton — Power Of Love, Theater 47
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — MUSICAL
James Earl Jones II — Catch Me If You Can The Musical, Marriott Theatre
Brandon Thomas — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
Vincent Jordan — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR — PLAY
Ronald L. Conner — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Glenn Davis — Windfall, Steppenwolf Theatre
Mysun Aja Wade — Trial In The Delta – The Murder of Emmett Till, Collaboraction Theatre
Destin Warner — A Lot To Unpack, eta Creative Arts Foundation
DeMorris & Demetrius Burrows — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — MUSICAL
Liane Williams — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
Rhonda Preston — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS — PLAY
Deborah A. Ross — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Madison Savannah — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Teena Marie — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Liane Williams — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, The Drama Group
Felicia Oduh — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
Ashli Rene Funches — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Daryl D. Brooks — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
Jackie Taylor — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
Richard Gallion — Return To Motown, APC Theater
Lorenzo Rush Jr. — Ragtime, Beverly Arts Center
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Ron OJ Parson — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Ericka Ratcliff — Black Cypress Bayou, Definition Theatre
Richard Gallion — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Donn Carl Harper — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Cordaro Johnson — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, The Drama Group
Chuck Smith — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Goodman Theatre
Malkia Stampley — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
BEST WRITING OF A PLAY
Theodore Ward — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Ben F. Locke — Rooted, Bramble Theatre
G. Riley Mills & Willie Round — Trial In The Delta – The Murder of Emmett Till, Collaboraction Theatre
Rueben D. Echoles — A Lot To Unpack, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Richard Gallion — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY — MUSICAL OR PLAY
Deidre Goodwin — Catch Me If You Can The Musical, Marriott Theatre
Kailisha Micole — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Andre McCaskey — Power Of Love, Theater 47
Tanji Harper — Rome Sweet Rome, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
Breon Arzell — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST MUSICAL REVUE
Return To Motown — APC Theater
Power Of Love — Theater 47
Men Of Soul — Black Ensemble Theatre
BEST ENSEMBLE — MUSICAL OR PLAY
Big White Fog — Court Theatre
Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre
Sun Tea — MPAACT
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf — eta Creative Arts Foundation
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Goodman Theatre
Covenant — Goodman Theatre
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Yvonne L. Miranda — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Sheila Peele Miller — Mika Scrooge, Urban Broadway Theatre Group NFP
Corinne Enning — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Gregory Graham — Men Of Soul, Black Ensemble Theatre
Jackie Taylor — The Jackie Wilson Story, Black Ensemble Theatre
Evelyn M. Danner — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Goodman Theatre
Evelyn M. Danner — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
BEST SCENIC DESIGN
Jack Magaw — Big White Fog, Court Theatre
Carma Newman — Mop and Bucket Blues, eta Creative Arts Foundation
Delena Bradley — Rooted, Bramble Theatre
Russell Hoganson — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, The Drama Group
Linda Buchanan — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Goodman Theatre
Ryan Emens — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
Carmen Marseille — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Levi Wilkins — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, eta Creative Arts Foundation
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Henry Toohey — Rooted, Bramble Theatre
Conchita Avitia — Black Cypress Bayou, Definition Theatre
Cherlora Williamson — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Levi Wilkins — For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf, The Drama Group
Gina Patterson — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Willow James — Black Cypress Bayou, Definition Theatre
LaVell — 1800 VS 2020, APC Theater
Daniel Johnson, Franklin 'Hurricane' Marks & Joshua 'j-Wiz' Nash — Return To Motown, APC Theater
Dee Etti-Williams — Covenant, Goodman Theatre
2026 Black Theatre Alliance Awards
Monday, October 26, 2026
Beverly Arts Center
2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago, IL
Refreshments: 6:00–7:00 p.m.
Awards Presentation: 7:00–9:00 p.m.
Tickets: $40.00
Purchase via Zelle: 773-290-4058
Cash App: $CVGATSON
Online: btaachicago.com (DONATE)
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