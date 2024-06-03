Black Ensemble Theater to Present The 10th Annual SOUL OF A POWERFUL WOMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Ensemble Theater will present the return of Jackie Taylor's Soul of A Powerful Woman, now in its tenth triumphant year. The one-night premier fundraising event will feature a cast of powerful women who will take to the stage to act, sing and dance in true Black Ensemble style. The 2024 performance, with the theme of "The Fight-For US-Continues," is curated by Jackie Taylor and stars Soul of A Powerful Woman co-founder Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.

Tickets to the live, in-person events at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St., are $100 and are available at www.blackensemble.org.

Soul of A Powerful Woman: The Fight-For US-Continues is a dynamic performance featuring outstanding leaders from differing arenas who believe in and support the mission of the Black Ensemble Theater-to eradicate racism and its devastating effects on society through the theater arts and community engagement. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and feminist and activist Hedy Ratner, who are performing in this important fundraiser for the tenth consecutive year, are the stars of the evening.

The cast of Soul of A Powerful Woman includes Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx; Alderwoman Angela Clay; Managing Partner for Cleveland Avenue, Andrea Zopp, and Business Executives Suzet McKinney, Joyce Johnson, Heather Way Kitzes and Robin Robinson. Black Ensemble Theater performers include Toi Overton, Brittney Edwards, and Aeriel Williams.

"I have the opportunity to spend the day with some of the most outstanding women leaders in Chicago on June 9. What an opportunity to learn, grow and be inspired. That, too, will be the experience of the audience," comments Jackie Taylor. "We welcome everyone to come out and support this exciting musical performance of these fabulous women!"

Comments