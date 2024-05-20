Black Ensemble Theater to Present THE SALON Beginning Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Ensemble Theater has announced the next production in the 2024 Season of Affirmation: Protection – The Salon, written and directed by Michelle Reneé Bester. The Salon runs June 8 – July 28, 2024 at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, June 16 at 3pm.

Bernadette’s salon has been a place of refuge, love, and community in Chicago since opening their doors in 1974. It’s now 2024 and the doors may have to close due to financial hardship, major changes in the community and new ownership. The staff must come together and save the salon by any means necessary! Through music, dance and shared experiences, the salon will explore black legacy, black excellence and black hair like never before seen!

The cast of The Salon includes Cynthia Carter (Mamma T), Dennis Dent (Hustleman), Makenzy Jenkins (Erin), Vincent Jordan (Johnny), Jaitee Thomas (Jacob) and Rose-Marie Simmons (Marie), with an ensemble of Trequon Tate, Jared Brown, Ama Kumonu, Shantina Lowe, Raeven Carroll, Bryan Nicholas Carter, Kentrell Dawson, and Kendra Turner.

The artistic team is Jackie Taylor (Executive Producer), Michelle Reneé Bester (Writer and Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Reneisha Jenkins (Choreographer), Angie Weber Miller (Set Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), DJ Douglass (Sound Designer), Jessica Moore (Equity Stage Manager) and Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director).

Music Director Robert Reddrick will lead a live band of Mike Dangeroux (guitar), Adam Sherrod (keys), Oscar Brown Jr. (bass), and Myron Cherry (drums).

Tickets for The Salon are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $56.50-$66.50 (fees included). Valet parking is available for $13 (cash only).

Upcoming productions include:

Jackie Taylor’s Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People

Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor

September 21 – November 10, 2024

Previews: September 21, 22, 27 and 28, 2024

Press Opening: Sunday, September 29, 2024

How many times have you heard a soulful song and just assumed that the singer was Black only to find out they were not. Music is the common denominator that unites us all. No matter who it’s sung by great music is great music – and Blue Eyed Soul sung by Brown Eyed People will honor and celebrate the music that proves soul is not a color!

A Gamble On Huff: The Story of Gamble & Huff

Written and Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

December 21, 2024 – January 26, 2025

Previews: December 21, 22 and 28

Press Opening: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Founded by songwriters Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff, Philadelphia International Records was a powerhouse in churning out soul hits by some of the biggest stars in the soul music industry. Groups like the O’Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, and McFadden & Whitehead became a staple at PIR as well as many solo artists like Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, and Billy Paul. Join us as we tell the story of this dynamic duo from their humble beginnings to their biggest triumphs.

The 5-Play Card

Black Ensemble Theatre’s 5-Play Card is a digital ticket package unlike any other. At a cost of $225, buying a 5-Play Card saves $20 off each individual ticket, giving an average of $45 a ticket as opposed to our standard $65 ticket price. One of the greatest perks of the 5-Play Card is its flexibility – use the five tickets any way you want! You can: bring five people to one show, treat yourself to five different shows, or use the 5-Play Card in any ticket number combination until all five tickets are spent.

The 5-Play Card is good for 18 months and becomes active immediately after purchasing. If you buy multiple 5-Play Card packages, please note that a maximum of five tickets can be redeemed on a single show date.

Black Ensemble Theater

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts and community engagement. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.

Comments