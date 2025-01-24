Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez Returns to The Auditorium in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Auditorium has announced the return of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández, last seen on The Auditorium stage in 2022, in a one-weekend-only engagement celebrating the dynamic history and diverse culture of Mexico through dance. Performances are at The Auditorium, 50 E Ida B. Wells Drive, Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, March 2 at 3:00 PM. Tickets start at $30.00 and are available online or by calling The Auditorium’s Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300.

One of the most famous dance companies in the world, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández explores the stunning and visually opulent history, culture, music, and dance of Mexico through dance, live music, exquisite costumes and theatricality. The performance, featuring choreography by renowned founder Amalia Hernández, invites audiences to experience folklore from every region of Mexico and from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. Based out of the Palacio de Bellas Artes, one of Mexico City’s most historic venues, Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández has developed choreography for 40 ballets, and the company, made up of 60 folk dancers and musicians, perform extensively across Mexico and abroad.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ballet Folklórico back to The Auditorium,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “A must-see for dance fans, this visually arresting performance is such a celebratory exploration of Mexican history and culture, and as The Theatre for the People, we are privileged to bring the company back so that all can enjoy.”

PROGRAM/PROGRAMA

(Subject to Change)

Los Mayas

This ballet has been wrought out of several legends taken from the sacred books of Mayans, the “Popol-Vuh,” and the “Chilam Balam.” The main character is X-tabay, the beautiful goddess of hunting, who also seduces and hunts men. Another legend is that of the Three Princely Brothers. One brother disappears mysteriously and thereby incites his other two brothers to take a terrible vengeance on the world. Finally, the legend of Nic-te, a mortal woman whose role is to compel the return of a departed lover.

Sones Antiguos de Michoacán

This piece is a brilliant mosaic of dances and songs from Michoacán, and one of the most important choreographies of Amalia Hernández, since it changed the course of her career, as well as Mexican dance. Sones Antiguos de Michoacán combines the techniques of modern and classical dance. The choreography is considered by its creator as the first work inspired developed theatrically and remains not only in the repertoire of the Ballet Folklórico de México but also as an inspiration for other Mexican folk dance companies.

Tarima de Tixtla

Based on the original dances of Guerrero, Tarima de Tixtla is one of the most colorful and cheerful choreographies in the Ballet Folklórico de México’s repertoire The echo of the tapping shoes shakes the wooden stand, representing with joy the warmth of the people from Guerrero. The swirl of the skirts and the tapping of the dancers’ feet show an incessant dialogue through dance.

La Revolución

This ballet is dedicated to the "soldaderas", also called Adelitas, women who had a decisive role in the Mexican Revolution, as they took their lives and few belongings to the war scenes. In quick contrast, the aristocrats are seen in a joyous celebration, when a group of rebels breaks into the party, prepared to fight and march towards their destiny: the Revolution.

La Charreada

One of the most deeply rooted traditions in Mexico is the Charreria, which arises from the equestrian and livestock activities of the different communities of the country. Declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, Charrería is an art and discipline in which both men and women compete, wearing colorful Mexican costumes trimmed in silver studs. To maintain its popularity, associations were created and also the “Charreadas”, which can be considered as a Mexican rodeo, as well as a highly recognized sport with strict rules and lots of competitions that shows the skills of the “charros” and horsemen.

Fiesta en Tlacotalpan

Spanish culture has a strong influence on Jarocha dance and music, which is why there is percussive footwork in every choreography, a distinctive move of flamenco. This fusion can be appreciated during the celebration of the Virgen de la Candelaria, where the streets are filled with mojigangas, fandango dancers, jaraneros, and beautiful women who wear the typical Veracruz costume.

La vida es un juego

This dance is based on Mexican toys and games. The game is controlled by a very charismatic devil that handles all characters as if they were marionettes and with their cords, he manipulates the way to determine their destiny. Reality and fantasy interact when the devil uses both, “Cupid” and “Death” to perform a tangled love story between a bride, her groom and her lover.

Danza del Venado

The Deer Dance is an emblematic representation of the state of Sonora and is considered an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. The Deer Dance is a ritual performed before the hunting expeditions and reproduces the movements of the prey with amazing fidelity.

Fiesta en Jalisco

The state of Jalisco is the land of the Charros, the Chinas, and the Mariachi, powerful symbols of Mexican identity. Pure Mexican culture is shown in the brilliant folklore of Jalisco, its music, its vigorous and refined dances, and in its dazzling and multicolored costumes.

