BWW TV: THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS at Paramount Theatre

Adapted from the classic '80s Michael J. Fox movie, The Secret of My Success is now being retold on the musical stage with big production numbers and a book that will have audiences laughing all the way home. The musical has been under development with Paramount for three years as part of Paramount's New Works Initiative. Now, with its updated story, comedic staging and an outstanding score featuring catchy new songs, The Secret of My Success is dressed to impress.

Check out a video montage below!

The book is by Broadway veterans Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Greenberg also directs. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same duo behind such hit musicals as Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back? Choreographer is Paramount New Works Development Director Amber Mak.

Performances will run through March 29, 2020 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.





