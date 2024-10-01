BLUE MAN GROUP to Offer 40% Off Tickets Through Drumtober Deal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Blue Man Group is inviting audiences to drum their way into fall with its limited-time "Drumtober" deal. From October 1-7, tickets to select 2024 performances will be available at 40% off. Visit www.blueman.com/chicago/offers to take advantage of this special offer.

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey filled with music, laughter and surprises. The Drumtober offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast before seats fill up!

Offer applies to select 2024 Blue Man Group Chicago performances. Blue Man Group has an ongoing run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL). The Drumtober ticket offer is available at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

Comments