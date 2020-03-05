BLUE MAN GROUP in Chicago to Celebrate 'Cereal Day' with Community Cereal Drive

Blue Man Group, continuing its open run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted), will celebrate "National Cereal Day" Saturday, March 7 by kicking off a month-long cereal-focused food drive. In partnership with Mariano's, the theatrical phenomenon will collect boxes of cereal at the Briar Street Theatre March 7 - April 19, 2020. All cereal will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which provides food to those facing hunger in Chicago and Cook County.

"We are proud to lead this initiative in the fight against hunger and collect food donations for our community," said Blue Man Group Chicago Resident General Manager Jeremy Smith. "With the help of Mariano's, the Greater Chicago Food Depository and our patrons, we hope to make a difference in the lives of Chicago families in need."

Patrons who donate boxed cereal to Blue Man Group's cereal drive will receive $20 off their ticket to Blue Man Group Chicago and a Blue Man Group branded swag item. Tickets are subject to availability and the promotion is valid for up to 9 tickets with 9 boxes of cereal donated per person. More information is available at www.blueman.com/cereal.

Blue Man Group Ticket Information

Tickets are available from $49-$104. Tickets may be purchased by calling 1-800-BLUE-MAN (1-800-258-3626) or visiting www.blueman.com. A full show schedule and ticket pricing, can also be found at www.blueman.com.

VIP Experience ticket packages are also available starting at $150 per person and include an exclusive piece of Blue Man Group merchandise, premium seat and one pre-show beverage at the Briar Street Theatre, souvenir lanyard and a post-show meet-and-greet with a Blue Man.

Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more, varying from $46.50- $79.50 per person. "Backstage On Stage" experiences for groups of 10 or more are available for $52 per person. For groups of 10 or more, call the group sales department to book at: 773-348-3300 or email chicagogroups@blueman.com to request information.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You