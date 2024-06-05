BLANK! THE MUSICAL is Coming to Chicago This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Revival will present BLANK! The Musical in Chicago following its successful Off-Broadway run. This unique show is completely improvised, with no script or book – just the performers on stage and suggestions from the audience. At BLANK! The Musical, you create your ideal Broadway production. Gather your friends, grab your smartphone, and share your ideas. Choose the title, write lyrics, select chord progressions, and then enjoy the live performance. Witness actors and musicians bring your musical to life instantly, featuring impressive singing, delightful dancing, and plenty of humor. Could your creation be the next Wicked, Les Miz, or Book of Mormon? The results are always entertaining!

This production reunites original co-creators and long-time Chicagoans T.J. Shanoff (Rod Blagojevich Superstar!, The Roof Is On Fiddler); Michael Girts (Kate & Mike: The Musical, Mansical) and Mike Descoteaux (Best Church of God) alongside original ensemble members from the New York production.

“We could not be more excited to bring this incredible show to Chicago,” notes The Revival founder, John Stoops. “They always say…the best musicals take years to develop. Give us 75 minutes!”

Performance Details:

BLANK! The Musical

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm (June 29th through August 31st)

Tickets: $35/$25 (Student/Senior)

Tickets can be purchased at www.the-revival.com. The Revival is located at 906 S. Wabash Ave.

