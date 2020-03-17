AstonRep Theatre Cancels WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, AstonRep Theatre Company today announced it will cancel its upcoming Chicago premiere of When We Were Young and Unafraid scheduled to run April 9 - May 10, 2020 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St. in Chicago.

AstonRep issued the following statement:

Due to increasing public health concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot's guidance on public gathering and social distancing, the entire run of When We Were Young and Unafraid has been canceled. This is out of precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, volunteers and audiences.

We will be reaching out to ticket holders to exchange or credit their tickets appropriately. Options for ticket holders include a credit towards a future AstonRep production.

We realize these are uncertain times for all of us-and your consideration of transferring your ticket to a donation sustains us in a particularly difficult time for the arts community. We sincerely appreciate your consideration.

Thank you and be well,

Your friends at AstonRep Theatre Company





