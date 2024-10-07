Artemisia Theatre to Present the WEWOMEN PLAY FESTIVAL in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artemisia Theatre will bring back its fall playwright festival, now titled the WeWomen Play Festival, featuring six Chicagoland-based feminist playwrights, and to be directed by fellow feminist directors. The festival will feature one play a night for two weeks, running November 4th - 16th, 2024 at the Little Studio in the Fine Arts Building at 410 S Michigan Ave.

This year's announced playwrights are Kimberly Dixon Mays with The Gizzard of Brownsville, Anna Schutz with Prodigy: A Modern Family Portrait, Lani Montreal with Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother, Melanie Coffey with Deserted, Leah Barsanti with Succulents: The Art of Adulting or..."Reasons I Am A Terrible Roommate, and Adelina Marinello with Good Girls.

The 2024 festival will have various directors including: Erin Shea Brady directing Prodigy: A Modern Family Portrait, Daisy Castro directing Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother, Erin Sheets directing Deserted, Lynsy Folckomer directing Succulents: The Art of Adulting or..."Reasons I Am A Terrible Roommate and Daira Rodriguez directing Good Girls.

The WeWomen Play Festival Production Team includes Willow James (Producer), Shariba Rivers (Executive Producer), Ema Kester (Stage Manager) and Julie Jachym (Production Manager).

Each night of the week will hold a different play reading with the schedule as follows:

Mondays (11/4 & 11/11): Prodigy: A Modern Family Portrait, Tuesdays (11/5 & 11/12): Succulents: The Art of Adulting or..."Reasons I Am A Terrible Roommate, Wednesdays (11/6 & 11/13): The Gizzard of Brownsville, Thursdays (11/7 & 11/14): The Good Girls, Fridays (11/8 & 11/15): Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother, and Saturdays (11/9 & 11/16): Deserted.

Artemisia is a resident company at the historic Fine Arts Building at 410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago IL, in downtown Chicago. All tickets to performances are Pay-What-You-Can and begin at 7:30 pm. Purchase tickets online at artemisiatheatre.org

Access: All spaces within the Little Studio are accessible by wheelchair, with the exception of the restroom, which requires one step up to access. The nearest accessible restroom is on the sixth floor, which can be reached by elevator.

Visit artemisiatheatre.org for more information, including content warnings, and news of special events. Find and follow the company on social media @artemisiatheatre on Facebook and Instagram

