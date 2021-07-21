Artemisia Fall Fest is Back to Tell Women's Untold Stories October 2021

Three new plays. Three audience discussions. One great mission. Artemisia Theatre returns to live performances with its 10th Artemisia Fall Fest, a showcase of three timely new plays by women writers presented as staged readings, October 18-20, 2021 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark Street, Chicago.

Celebrating women as heroes is the theme. Amplifying diverse voices and creating space for interactive discussions that inspire compassion and social justice for women are the goals.

The three new works debuting at Artemisia Fall Fest are:

The Great Jheri Curl Debate by Inda Craig-Galván, directed by E. Faye Butler, about a Black woman who's sure the invention of the Jheri Curl marks the end of the world, set in a Korean-owned beauty supply store. The performance is Monday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Babes in Ho-lland by Deneen Reynolds-Knott, directed by Myesha-Tiara, about two young Black women who transform their dorm room into a sanctuary on a white university campus. Babes in Ho-lland is Tuesday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Driftless by Lauren Ferebee, directed by Julie Proudfoot, about a white, female--dominated family in the not-too-distant future grappling with the decline of their family-owned farm. Driftless will be performed Wednesday, October 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to Artemisia Fall Fest go on sale Sunday, July 25. Single tickets are $15, or purchase a Festival Pass for $40 and see all three plays at a discount. A Student Pass is $30. Each staged reading is followed by an audience discussion. For tickets and information, visit artemisiatheatre.org.