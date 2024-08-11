Annoyance Theatre's RUSH! Sends Up Sorority Life

The show runs Friday nights at 8pm at Annoyance Theatre.
Just in time for Back-to-School, Annoyance Theatre's RUSH! delves inside the insane world of sorority rush season, and finds plenty there to mine for comedy gold.
Pop an M&M and tell yourself it's an Oxy. RUSH! Is a one act play about two women trying to make it in to a crude, crass, and sexually confused sorority. Who will get in.. and who will rule Chi Alpha Alpha?
The show runs Friday nights at 8pm at Annoyance Theatre, 851 W Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are $20.
The play was written by Hope Brannon, and directed by Baylor Jones
The cast includes Hope Brannon, Katie Rae Horn, Hannah Magy, Annie Scott, Abby Seeber, and Anna Weatherwax
Ticket Link: https://theannoyance.thundertix.com/events/232712
