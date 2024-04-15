American Blues Theater to Present Annual Blue Bash This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Blues Theater will present the 2024 Blue Bash, a fundraiser celebrating the company’s history and artistry. The celebration with live performances by award-winning artists, silent auction, raffle, food, specialty drinks, and an after-party DJ, will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 6:00pm at the company’s new home, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave.

The evening, honoring Alder Andre Vasquez, Ward 40 staff, and Urban Innovations will feature live performances by Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates Dawn Bach, Audrey Billings, Manny Buckley, Dara Cameron, Liz Chidester, Jared Gooding, Steve Key, Ed Kross, Cisco Lopez, Jim Ortlieb, and Wandachristine with guest artist Nilko Andreas.

Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, “We are thrilled host our inaugural annual party in our home with our exceptional artists giving a sneak peek at next season’s productions.”

A limited number of tickets are still available. General Admission tickets, $200, include event access, food, and full open bar. The Designated Driver Ticket, $125, includes event access, food, and non-alcoholic beverages. The After Party Ticket, $25, includes event access from 9pm-10pm to enjoy DJ Jared Gooding, dancing, light bites, and cash bar. Tickets are available at americanbluestheater.com.

About American Blues Theater

Winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Award from American Theatre Wing (Tony Awards). American Blues Theater is an Ensemble of artists committed to producing new and classic American stories that ask the question: “What does it mean to be American?”

The diverse and multi-generational artists have established the second-oldest professional Ensemble theater in Chicago. As of 2023, the theater and artists received 233 Joseph Jefferson Awards and nominations that celebrate excellence in Chicago theater and 44 Black Theatre Alliance Awards. The artists are honored with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize nominations, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and numerous other accolades.