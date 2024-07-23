Alexandra Billings and Honey West Will Perform The Big Gay Cabaret at The Mercury Theater Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alexandra Billings & Honey West will perform in The Big Gay Cabaret, performing together for the first time in 20 years at The Mercury Theater Chicago. Performances are Friday/Saturday, August 9 & 10 at 8pm.

Alexandra Billings is an actress, singer, author, teacher and activist. Alex starred as Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked, the first trans actor to portray the role. She previously starred on Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club's The Nap at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater. Ben Brantley of the New York Times called her performance "a sensational Broadway debut" and "a marvel of glamorous menace."

Alexandra starred in the Amazon television series "The Peripheral", and in the award-winning "Transparent." She has been a recurring guest star on "The Conners," "Never Have I Ever," and many other television series. She stars in and is the Executive Producer of the upcoming feature film release Queen Tut, for which she has been nominated for Best Lead Actress/Comedy by the Canadian Film Awards. She will Executive Produce and star in the A&E limited series Liz, the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, creator of the ill-fated 3-wheeled car the Dale. Ms. Billings was honored to receive the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). She is the recipient of five After Dark Awards and a Joseph Jefferson Award. She moderated a panel during Transgender Awareness Month at the Obama White House; she won the TPA Award, The Rainbow Spirit Award, and was inducted into the Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame in Chicago.

Her autobiographical memoir This Time for Me is published by Amazon Books. Alex is a Professor of Theater at USC. She is a Viewpoints Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Honey West can be seen in the upcoming A Little Night Muisc as Madam Armfeldt at Theo Ubique. Before that in CLUE and as Bernadette in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Mercury Theater Chicago, the role she previously received a Jeff Nomination for best supporting actress in addition to a best actress award from BroadwayWorld .com. La Cage Aux Folles as Jacqueline, U/S Albin at Music Theater Works, Danni in Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn at Drury Lane Theater and Mrs. Cratchit and Electra in Gypsy at Porchlight Music Theater. She stared in Dirtydreams of a Clean-Cut Kid, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Diva Diaries, Jerry's Girls, Tony and Tony's Wedding, As You Like It, and Pussy on the House, for which she received a Best Actress Award from BroadwayWorld.com. She was a 2012 inductee into the "Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame". Currently she is working on a new Cabaret Act, and an autobiographical one woman show. She also landed a co-starring role on FOX, PROVEN INNOCENT.

The Big Gay Cabaret Series presented by Ginger Minj is a monthly series at Venus Cabaret Theater, located at 3745 N. Southport Ave.

Tickets are available at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com or www.biggaycabaret.com.

The Big Gay Cabaret focuses on LGBTQIA+ performers celebrating all aspects of the queer community, from Hollywood and Broadway to local Chicago talent. The Cabaret will feature well known singers, drag performers, comedians, musicians and more.

Comments