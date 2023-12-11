Adam Carolla & Colin Quinn to Perform at The Den Theatre in Spring 2024

The Den Theatre will present upcoming appearances by comedy superstars Adam Carolla and Colin Quinn, coming to The Heath Mainstage in April and May 2024, at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets to both shows will go on sale Wednesday December 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Adam Carolla is UNPREPARED

Friday, April 19 and Saturday April 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $36 - $85



Jimmy Kimmel has always said that Adam Carolla is the funniest comedian who has never written a joke and dared him to prove it. Adam has accepted Jimmy's challenge to do a show completely supplied by audience members ideas for Adam to spin into comedy gold. Join Adam to experience just how funny an UNPREPARED Adam Carolla can actually be.

Adam Carolla is best known as a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and NY Times best-selling author. He currently hosts The Adam Carolla Show, which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast.” The podcast now receives more than 30 million downloads a month.

Adam became a New York Times best-selling author when his book, In 50 Years We’ll All Be Chicks, topped the charts for ten weeks. The audio version went straight to the #1 position on iTunes. He has since released four other New York Times Best Selling Books

Adam began his career on the nationally syndicated radio program Loveline with Dr. Drew Pinsky. MTV developed a television version of the show, which was co-hosted by Adam and Dr. Drew for five seasons. With his partners Daniel Kellison and Jimmy Kimmel Adam created and starred in two hit Comedy Central shows, The Man Show and Crank Yankers.

Colin Quinn Live

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Colin Quinn (Writer/Performer) is a stand-up comedian from Brooklyn (okay, Park Slope), who has been a part of your whole life even though you never asked for it. From MTV’s “Remote Control” to SNL to Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He’s been on Broadway with Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short and Off-Broadway with his show Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn: Red State, Blue State, and most recently Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope. Recent credits include Trainwreck, Girls, and his web series “Cop Show,” streaming now on Colin’s YouTube channel. His last book, “Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States,” is now out from Macmillan publishing.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit Click Here.

