Actors Training Center to Present Free Day Of Trial Classes

Actors Training Center is inviting new students to visit the ATC studios for free class trials on December 7, 2024, from 9:45am-12:00pm. Students will rotate between three 45-minute sessions with ATC's expert faculty. Demo sessions offered will include Acting, On Camera, and Improv classes.

Advanced registration is required. Trial classes are for first-time ATC students only, ages 8-18. All levels of experience are welcome. Space is limited! Sign up today or ask questions about the program by emailing programs@actorstrainingcenter.com or calling (847) 251-8710.

TRY ACTING

Establish a foundation for acting by learning the fundamentals of acting for the stage and screen. Whether students are new to Actors Training Center or new to acting altogether, ATC offers classes at every level. General acting skills can have a huge impact on the vast performance of life - job interviews, first impressions, public speaking, overall self confidence, and so much more!

TRY ON CAMERA

Acting on screen and acting onstage take completely different skill sets - in this class, students will learn to understand the slightest nuances of on screen performance. Students foster confidence in how vocal, physical, and technical choices can impact their presence on screen and in an audition for TV, film, and commercials!

TRY IMPROV

In ATC's full improv sessions, students learn the improv basics, like how to say yes, be present, listen, simplify, and to follow the fear. In 45 minutes, ATC's trial class will allow you to get your feet wet in the world of unscripted comedy and drama - and most importantly, have fun!

TRIAL CLASS REGISTRATION

Complete your registration for 3 FREE trial classes at ATC on December 7, 2024, from 9:45am-12:00pm by emailing programs@actorstrainingcenter.com or calling (847) 251-8710. ATC's studios are located at 1159 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091.

FOR CURRENT STUDENTS

Winter class offerings become available for registration on November 1, 2024, at https://actorstrainingcenter.org/.

