A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Open Camerata Chicago Season
Founder Drostan Hall will narrate Shakespeare excerpts while conducting the orchestra at performances in Chicago, Wheaton, and Hinsdale.
Camerata Chicago, led by its British-born founder and music director Drostan Hall, will open its 2026-2027 concert season with music of Felix Mendesssohn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the world premiere of a new work by local composer Tony Payne.
To launch its 23rd season, the professional chamber orchestra will present Mendelssohn's music for Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Op. 61; Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds in E-flat Major, K. 297b; and the world premiere of Payne's 'Fantasy on English Melodies,' commissioned by Camerata Chicago. All three are new to the ensemble's repertoire.
Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. October 16 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut Street (at Michigan Avenue), Chicago; 3 p.m. October 17 at Armerding Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Avenue., Wheaton; and 3 p.m. October 18 at Union Church of Hinsdale, 137 S. Garfield Street, Hinsdale.
Guest concertmaster for the 2026-2027 season is Chicago violinist Eric Gratz.
Mendelssohn's music for Shakespeare's romantic comedy 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Opus 61, comprises the overture Mendelssohn wrote as teenager and the incidental music he composed nearly two decades later.
Music Director Drostan Hall, who was born in Norwich, England, and retains his 'plummy' British accent, will narrate excerpts from the play, set in an enchanted forest, as well as conduct Mendelssohn's witty, colorful, and atmospheric score conjuring bird songs, buzzing insects, rustling leaves, and rippling creeks.
The work includes the resplendent 'Wedding March,' one of the most famous pieces of classical music, traditionally heard at the conclusion of the ceremony as the newlywed couple walks out in joyous celebration.
Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds in E-flat major, K. 297b, is a charming and melodious three-movement orchestral work. The soloists are four of Camerata Chicago's principal players: Grace Hong, oboe; Elizandro Garcia Montoya, clarinet; Vincent Karamanov, bassoon; and Lee Shirer, horn.
'We are thrilled to feature our superb principal wind players for the first time with the programming of this marvelous concerto,' Hall says.
Hall says, 'Audiences who are used to hearing the Mendelssohn and Mozart played by a symphony orchestra can savor these more intimately scaled performances for the musical detail they reveal.'
Both are examples of works were originally written for orchestras the size of Camerata Chicago, he says, 'as were many other important works in the classical repertoire we feature.'
Hall says his ensemble 'is about chamber-music intimacy on a larger stage. We are a mid-size orchestra playing in suitably sized venues, so concertgoers can expect an intimate, direct, chamber-like experience.'
Hall describes Payne's ''Fantasy on English Melodies' as 'beautifully cast in the mold of Ralph Vaughan Williams, who turned English folk tunes into wonderful, spiritually uplifting compositions.'
The 'Fantasy,' which Payne dedicated to Hall, includes the folk ballad 'Lovely Joan,' a tribute to Hall's late mother, Joan.
Hall says, 'In addition to mainstream classical repertoire, our artistic touchstone, we also relish 20th century and contemporary compositions, such as Tony Payne's new work, that traditional concertgoers will enjoy.'
Payne is Camerata Chicago's third and newest composer-in-residence. This is his first commission for the ensemble.
Following a distinguished, four-decade career at Wheaton College's Conservatory of Music, Payne retired as managing director of their Artists Series and associate professor of music emeritus in 2024.
He has composed and published more than 100 hymns, psalms, and spiritual songs. His historical song cycles include 'Departures: Four Songs on Texts by Malcolm Muggeridge,' 'Lincoln's Farewell: Four Songs,' and 'The Last Words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer.'
Among his award-winning works are a Trio Sonata for violin, alto saxophone and piano; and Concerto for Concert Band.
Tickets and information
Single tickets are $50 adults, $40 seniors 65 and over, $10 students, $2 children 14 and under. VIP tickets are $75.
Using online code CCPR provides a 15% discount.
Group discounts are available.
All venues are general seating with special front sections for VIP ticket holders with the exception of Armerding Concert Hall at Wheaton College, which has assigned seating.
Tickets and information are available at CamerataChicago.org and by phone 312-799-0916. Email: andiamo@cameratachicago.org.
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