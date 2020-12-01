Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

61 Midwestern Arts and Culture Organizations Receive A Total Of $1.5mm To Support COVIID-19 Recovery

The sixty-one selected organizations will each receive between $10,000 - $50,000 as a one-time investment.

Dec. 1, 2020  

An additional sixty-one Midwestern arts and culture organizations received COVID-19 relief grants today from Arts Midwest through Phase 2 of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund.

The Resilience Fund's goal is to invest in historically under-resourced arts and culture organizations across the United States as they work to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with these priorities, thirty-two of the funded organizations are based in rural areas, twenty-five are led by and serving people of color, and five are led by and serving Native and Indigenous communities.

The sixty-one selected organizations will each receive between $10,000 - $50,000 as a one-time investment. Recipients may direct United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund grants to their most pressing needs and opportunities, from response activities to investments that build resiliency and sustainability.

The impact of COVID-19 has created incredible financial obstacles for the arts, with Americans for the Arts estimating current losses for the creative sector at over $14.5 billion dollars and counting. These losses exacerbate deep, existing inequities present across the Midwest and the nation. Historically under-resourced communities and organizations now face an additional lack of access to critical support, investment, and capitalization to weather the pandemic, putting their work acutely at risk.

The United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund began in June 2020, when each of America's six Regional Arts Organizations, a national collective of place-based nonprofit arts service organizations, received allocations of a $10 million emergency grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Arts Midwest invested its initial $1.5 million share from the Mellon Foundation into thirty mid-to-large size organizations across the region. This investment was then matched by an anonymous donor, with Phase 2 supporting additional smaller organizations with annual budgets between $50,000 - $249,999.

To ensure that rural communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color were integral voices in the funding process, Arts Midwest shaped an equity-focused trust-based philanthropic model. Decision making on how to allocate all Resilience Fund grants has been guided by rural culture makers and arts leaders of color from across the Midwest as well as representatives from Arts Midwest's nine partner State Arts Agencies.

In total, over eight hundred Midwestern organizations have been nominated by community members to receive money through the Resilience Fund. All nominated organizations will have access to free capacity building resources and webinars put on by Arts Midwest in the coming months

"As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the nation, smaller arts and culture organizations are deeply hurting." says Torrie Allen, President and CEO of Arts Midwest. "We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation and our anonymous funder for investing in the creative core of the Midwest. We are hopeful that these funds will help organizations across our region weather the storm so that they can keep serving their communities for years to come."

United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund Grant Awards: Phase 2

Organization

City

State

Award

ArtHaus

Decorah

IA

$15,000

Station 1

Des Moines

IA

$20,000

Tai Village

Des Moines

IA

$10,000

Public Space One

Iowa City

IA

$20,000

Red Cedar Chamber Music

Marion

IA

$25,000

Marshall County Arts & Culture Alliance

Marshalltown

IA

$20,000

George Daily Community Auditorium

Oskaloosa

IA

$35,000

Wieting Theatre and Opera House

Toledo

IA

$20,000

Youth Art Team

Waterloo

IA

$30,000

Public Media Institute

Chicago

IL

$40,000

Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow

Peoria

IL

$40,000

Urbana Champaign Independent Media Center

Urbana

IL

$30,000

Shawnee Theatre of Greene County

Bloomfield

IN

$30,000

Beachfront Dance School

Gary

IN

$15,000

Freetown Village

Indianapolis

IN

$25,000

Iibada Dance Company

Indianapolis

IN

$25,000

Indiana Performing Arts Theatre

Indianapolis

IN

$20,000

N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Arts

Detroit

MI

$35,000

El Ballet Foklorico Esudiantil

Flint

MI

$20,000

Shop Floor Theatre Company

Flint

MI

$20,000

GRAAMA (Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives)

Grand Rapids

MI

$15,000

Downtown Art Place

Ironwood

MI

$10,000

Black Arts & Cultural Center

Kalamazoo

MI

$30,000

Riverfolk Music and Arts Organization

Manchester

MI

$10,000

Voices Without Borders

Petoskey

MI

$15,000

Arts for All of Northern Michigan

Traverse City

MI

$25,000

Mandidoo Ogitgaan

Bemidji

MN

$25,000

Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop

Minneapolis

MN

$40,000

Rosy Simas Danse

Minneapolis

MN

$25,000

Threads Dance Project

Minneapolis

MN

$25,000

Center for Hmong Arts and Talent (CHAT)

St. Paul

MN

$30,000

Indigenous Roots Cultural Art Center

St. Paul

MN

$50,000

Brownbody

Vadnais Heights

MN

$30,000

Turtle Mountain Indian Historical Society

Belcourt

ND

$15,000

Ukrainian Cultural Institute

Dickinson

ND

$15,000

African Arts Arena

Grand Forks

ND

$10,000

Northern Valley Youth Orchestras

Grand Forks

ND

$15,000

Minot Area Council on the Arts

Minot

ND

$25,000

Nelson County Arts Council

Pekin

ND

$15,000

Long X Arts Foundation

Watford City

ND

$15,000

Passion Works

Athens

OH

$50,000

Black Swamp Arts Festival

Bowling Green

OH

$35,000

Majestic Theatre

Chillicothe

OH

$15,000

Maroon Arts Group

Columbus

OH

$15,000

Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach

Homerville

OH

$20,000

ArtSpace Lima

Lima

OH

$40,000

Paper Circle

Nelsonville

OH

$10,000

Piqua Arts Council

Piqua

OH

$25,000

The Youngstown Playhouse

Youngstown

OH

$50,000

Aberdeen Area Arts Council

Aberdeen

SD

$25,000

Crystal Theatre Cultural Association

Flandreau

SD

$10,000

Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills

Hot Springs

SD

$10,000

Pierre Players Community Theatre

Pierre

SD

$10,000

He Sapa Wacipi Na Oshkate (Black Hills Pow Wow Association)

Rapid City

SD

$35,000

Racing Magpie

Rapid City

SD

$35,000

Harmony South Dakota

Sioux Falls

SD

$30,000

Sisseton Arts Council

Sisseton

SD

$10,000

Ko-Thi Dance Company

Milwaukee

WI

$30,000

Walker's Point Center for the Arts

Milwaukee

WI

$50,000

Woodland Indian Art

Oneida

WI

$10,000

ArtStart

Rhinelander

WI

$50,000

TOTAL

$1,500,000

