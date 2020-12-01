61 Midwestern Arts and Culture Organizations Receive A Total Of $1.5mm To Support COVIID-19 Recovery

An additional sixty-one Midwestern arts and culture organizations received COVID-19 relief grants today from Arts Midwest through Phase 2 of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund.

The Resilience Fund's goal is to invest in historically under-resourced arts and culture organizations across the United States as they work to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with these priorities, thirty-two of the funded organizations are based in rural areas, twenty-five are led by and serving people of color, and five are led by and serving Native and Indigenous communities.

The sixty-one selected organizations will each receive between $10,000 - $50,000 as a one-time investment. Recipients may direct United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund grants to their most pressing needs and opportunities, from response activities to investments that build resiliency and sustainability.

The impact of COVID-19 has created incredible financial obstacles for the arts, with Americans for the Arts estimating current losses for the creative sector at over $14.5 billion dollars and counting. These losses exacerbate deep, existing inequities present across the Midwest and the nation. Historically under-resourced communities and organizations now face an additional lack of access to critical support, investment, and capitalization to weather the pandemic, putting their work acutely at risk.

The United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund began in June 2020, when each of America's six Regional Arts Organizations, a national collective of place-based nonprofit arts service organizations, received allocations of a $10 million emergency grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Arts Midwest invested its initial $1.5 million share from the Mellon Foundation into thirty mid-to-large size organizations across the region. This investment was then matched by an anonymous donor, with Phase 2 supporting additional smaller organizations with annual budgets between $50,000 - $249,999.

To ensure that rural communities, Indigenous communities, and communities of color were integral voices in the funding process, Arts Midwest shaped an equity-focused trust-based philanthropic model. Decision making on how to allocate all Resilience Fund grants has been guided by rural culture makers and arts leaders of color from across the Midwest as well as representatives from Arts Midwest's nine partner State Arts Agencies.

In total, over eight hundred Midwestern organizations have been nominated by community members to receive money through the Resilience Fund. All nominated organizations will have access to free capacity building resources and webinars put on by Arts Midwest in the coming months

"As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the nation, smaller arts and culture organizations are deeply hurting." says Torrie Allen, President and CEO of Arts Midwest. "We are grateful to the Mellon Foundation and our anonymous funder for investing in the creative core of the Midwest. We are hopeful that these funds will help organizations across our region weather the storm so that they can keep serving their communities for years to come."

Organization City State Award ArtHaus Decorah IA $15,000 Station 1 Des Moines IA $20,000 Tai Village Des Moines IA $10,000 Public Space One Iowa City IA $20,000 Red Cedar Chamber Music Marion IA $25,000 Marshall County Arts & Culture Alliance Marshalltown IA $20,000 George Daily Community Auditorium Oskaloosa IA $35,000 Wieting Theatre and Opera House Toledo IA $20,000 Youth Art Team Waterloo IA $30,000 Public Media Institute Chicago IL $40,000 Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow Peoria IL $40,000 Urbana Champaign Independent Media Center Urbana IL $30,000 Shawnee Theatre of Greene County Bloomfield IN $30,000 Beachfront Dance School Gary IN $15,000 Freetown Village Indianapolis IN $25,000 Iibada Dance Company Indianapolis IN $25,000 Indiana Performing Arts Theatre Indianapolis IN $20,000 N'Namdi Center for Contemporary Arts Detroit MI $35,000 El Ballet Foklorico Esudiantil Flint MI $20,000 Shop Floor Theatre Company Flint MI $20,000 GRAAMA (Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives) Grand Rapids MI $15,000 Downtown Art Place Ironwood MI $10,000 Black Arts & Cultural Center Kalamazoo MI $30,000 Riverfolk Music and Arts Organization Manchester MI $10,000 Voices Without Borders Petoskey MI $15,000 Arts for All of Northern Michigan Traverse City MI $25,000 Mandidoo Ogitgaan Bemidji MN $25,000 Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop Minneapolis MN $40,000 Rosy Simas Danse Minneapolis MN $25,000 Threads Dance Project Minneapolis MN $25,000 Center for Hmong Arts and Talent (CHAT) St. Paul MN $30,000 Indigenous Roots Cultural Art Center St. Paul MN $50,000 Brownbody Vadnais Heights MN $30,000 Turtle Mountain Indian Historical Society Belcourt ND $15,000 Ukrainian Cultural Institute Dickinson ND $15,000 African Arts Arena Grand Forks ND $10,000 Northern Valley Youth Orchestras Grand Forks ND $15,000 Minot Area Council on the Arts Minot ND $25,000 Nelson County Arts Council Pekin ND $15,000 Long X Arts Foundation Watford City ND $15,000 Passion Works Athens OH $50,000 Black Swamp Arts Festival Bowling Green OH $35,000 Majestic Theatre Chillicothe OH $15,000 Maroon Arts Group Columbus OH $15,000 Ohio Regional Music Arts and Cultural Outreach Homerville OH $20,000 ArtSpace Lima Lima OH $40,000 Paper Circle Nelsonville OH $10,000 Piqua Arts Council Piqua OH $25,000 The Youngstown Playhouse Youngstown OH $50,000 Aberdeen Area Arts Council Aberdeen SD $25,000 Crystal Theatre Cultural Association Flandreau SD $10,000 Chautauqua Craftsmen & Artisans of the Black Hills Hot Springs SD $10,000 Pierre Players Community Theatre Pierre SD $10,000 He Sapa Wacipi Na Oshkate (Black Hills Pow Wow Association) Rapid City SD $35,000 Racing Magpie Rapid City SD $35,000 Harmony South Dakota Sioux Falls SD $30,000 Sisseton Arts Council Sisseton SD $10,000 Ko-Thi Dance Company Milwaukee WI $30,000 Walker's Point Center for the Arts Milwaukee WI $50,000 Woodland Indian Art Oneida WI $10,000 ArtStart Rhinelander WI $50,000 TOTAL $1,500,000

