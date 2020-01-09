16th Street Theater announces the rolling world premiere of Audrey Cefaly's ALABASTER directed by Ann Filmer performing January 30 - March 1, 2020 at North Berwyn Park District's 16th Street Theater, 6420 16th Street in Berwyn. Press opening is Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 PM.

A darkly comic southern drama about love, art and the power of women. After a tornado barrels through North Alabama leaving nothing but death and destruction, only June and her wisecracking pet goat Weezy live to tell the tale. When Alice, a prominent photographer, arrives to take pictures of June's scars, all are tipped to the breaking point in this beautiful story of life after death. This production is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere with eleven theaters across the United States.

Playwright Karen Zacarías (author of Into the Beautiful Northand The Book Club Play) says, "Audrey Cefaly is a force of nature emerging on the National Theater scene. Her voice is brutally honest, spare, and compassionate." Audrey's award-wining play The Gulfwill have its Chicago premiere at About Face Theatre Jan 9 - Feb 15 giving Chicagoland audiences two opportunities this winter to experience Audrey's unflinchingly honest and compelling voice.

The four women in 16th Street's production are Jessica Kadish as Alice, Mandy Walsh as June, Wendye Clarendon as June's goat Weezy, and Patricia Donegan as Weezy's mom, Bib. Designers are Sydney Lynne (scenic), Benjamin White (lights), Rachel Sypniewski (costumes), Barry Bennett (original music) Tony Churchill (projections) and Rachelle "Rocky" Kolecke (properties). Bailey Howard is Stage Manager and David Loza is Assistant Stage Manager.

For more information visit www.16thstreettheater.org or call (708) 795-6704.





