Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Western Piedmont Symphony to Present MASTERWORKS: THE NEW COLOSSUS Next Week

The concert will take place Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Apr. 15, 2023  

Western Piedmont Symphony to Present MASTERWORKS: THE NEW COLOSSUS Next Week

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will present MASTERWORKS: THE NEW COLOSSUS featuring guest artist violinist Kinga Augustyn and music composed by Nkeiru Okoye, Erich Korngold, and Peter Boyer on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, Western Piedmont Symphony will perform works informed by the immigrant and refugee experience. "This evening of transformative music focuses on our shared experience as Americans and will bring our community together through the power of music," noted Maestro Troy.

Voices Shouting Out by 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Nkeiru Okoye was written as a response to the events of 9/11. "I decided not to write the terrorism into my music: the piece would be a celebrative tribute to those of us who keep living," noted Okoye. This piece is a bridge between different cultures to bring people together in celebration of our coming together in times of crisis.

World-renowned violinist Kinga Augustyn, a recently naturalized citizen herself, will join the symphony in Korngold's Concerto for Violin in D major, op.35. Korngold and his wife came to Hollywood in 1935 to escape the rise of fascism in Europe, and he wrote film scores throughout the 1930's and 40's. Without him, we would not have the "Hollywood sound" for film scores that we do today.

The final piece for this concert is sure to move even the most stoic among us. It is a multi-media presentation of Peter Boyer's Ellis Island: The Dream of America. Actors will be portraying seven immigrants who came through Ellis Island between the 1910's-40's while the orchestra plays music inspired by their stories between each. The piece ends with Emma Lazarus' poem, "The New Colossus," which is the inscription at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Western Piedmont Symphony MASTERWORKS: THE NEW COLOSSUS is sponsored by Corning Incorporated Foundation, Alex Lee, Inc., the Kenneth K. and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund, and with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council. Performers in Ellis Island: The Dream of America made possible by a community partnership with Hickory Community Theatre.

Leading up to this Masterworks concert, Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), and the Catawba Valley Interfaith Council (CVIC), will present a Community Conversation: Welcoming the Stranger about the stories of immigrants and refugees in the United States, particularly here in the Catawba Valley. This evening will shed a new light on the stories of the immigrants and refugees in our community by lifting up their stories to the world and encouraging respectful discourse in a Q & A. "This Community Conversation is an important part of the broader message of the upcoming Masterworks performance," added Maestro Troy. This event will be held at the Belk Centrum theatre on Lenoir-Rhyne University's campus, on Thursday, April 13, 7:00 PM. Admission is free.

MASTERWORKS tickets are $25-45; students $5 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Purchase by visitingClick HereClick Here, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located on the campus of Lenoir Rhyne-University at 775 6th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony's 2022-2023 season - Experience the Music. Hear Your Story - expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 58th season concludes with Foothills Pops: Shaken, Not Stirred, The Music of James Bond featuring pianist Thomas Pandolfi and vocalist Jodi Burns on Saturday, May 13. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-2023 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

About Western Piedmont Symphony:

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS) is the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina. For 58 years, WPS has enriched and engaged the communities of Western North Carolina through high quality symphonic music with creative, relevant performances and educational opportunities for all ages. Each season, the Symphony presents an inspiring classical Masterworks series, a fun and unique Foothills Pops series, varying ensembles in the Chamber Classics series, two Youth Orchestras, plus education and community engagement programs in the Catawba Valley region, all under the artistic direction of Maestro Matthew Troy. Western Piedmont Symphony is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council and is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org. Follow Western Piedmont Symphony on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.





Review: INTO THE WOODS at Blumenthal Performing Arts Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Blumenthal Performing Arts
The new Broadway revival of INTO THE WOODS, now touring with a significant portion of the New York cast, dispels the too-clever-by-half aftertaste I've experienced in previous productions and bares Stephen Sondheim's heart in an affecting tribute to the late master.
THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY to Run at Hendersonville Theatre in May Photo
THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY to Run at Hendersonville Theatre in May
Four women - each in need of emotional support - abandon the yoga studio for group therapy and cocktails on the veranda in The Savannah Sipping Society, which runs at Hendersonville Theatre from May 5-14.
Video: Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach Talk INTO THE WOODS on The Hot Sauce Sessions Photo
Video: Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach Talk INTO THE WOODS on 'The Hot Sauce Sessions'
Watch the stars of Into the Woods are get spicy in a new interview with Bluz Rogers, Director of Creative Engagement at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts.
Review: Straight from Broadway, INTO THE WOODS at Belk Theater Photo
Review: Straight from Broadway, INTO THE WOODS at Belk Theater
'Into The Woods' took me on a rollercoaster ride of 'high and lows'. It differs from the Disney-themed fairytales in that it is geared more to an adult audience and the good guys do not win.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY to Run at Hendersonville Theatre in MayTHE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY to Run at Hendersonville Theatre in May
April 14, 2023

Four women - each in need of emotional support - abandon the yoga studio for group therapy and cocktails on the veranda in The Savannah Sipping Society, which runs at Hendersonville Theatre from May 5-14.
Video: Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach Talk INTO THE WOODS on 'The Hot Sauce Sessions'Video: Gavin Creel and Jason Forbach Talk INTO THE WOODS on 'The Hot Sauce Sessions'
April 13, 2023

Watch the stars of Into the Woods are get spicy in a new interview with Bluz Rogers, Director of Creative Engagement at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Performing Arts.
Lyle Lovett Comes to DPAC August 9Lyle Lovett Comes to DPAC August 9
April 4, 2023

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett confirms new nationwide summer tour dates with his renowned Large Band. 
Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Announces 2023-24 SeasonChildren's Theatre Of Charlotte Announces 2023-24 Season
March 31, 2023

Children's Theatre of Charlotte has 12 productions lined up for its 76th season including seven musicals, two world premieres, and two presented pieces.
Flat Rock Playhouse Presents RING OF FIREFlat Rock Playhouse Presents RING OF FIRE
March 29, 2023

From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and, of course, “Ring of Fire.” Performed by a multi-talented cast.
share