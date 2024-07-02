Vivace International Music Festival's Concerts Announced At The Wilson Center Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivace Music Foundation has announced the fifth edition of the Vivace International Music Festival, hosted in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The festival will begin on July 31st and will run through August 11th. Born in 2020, the Vivace Music Foundation continues its mission to create the most dynamic learning experiences for aspiring musicians, regardless of their financial resources, and to present world-class concerts to music lovers around the globe.

In 2024, The Vivace International Music Festival will provide over 100 young musicians with unrivaled learning opportunities, solo appearances in beautiful halls, and intense instruction with world-class faculty artists.

For Festival Attendees, Vivace will immerse Wilmington, North Carolina with world-class concerts from our guest and faculty artists as well as daily open master classes, interactive lectures, conversations, and numerous community performances from students.

The 2024 Vivace International Music Festival features five premiere concerts from top faculty artists and guest artists: violinist (and Gramophone 2021 Artist of the Year) James Ehnes, and Marc-André Hamelin (11-time GRAMMY nominee). All faculty-artist concerts will take place at the Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center.

The 2024 Vivace International Music Festival Faculty Artist Concert Lineup:

August 2: Marc-André Hamelin opens the festival at the Wilson Center

August 3: James Ehnes and Marc André Hamelin present a program of Szymanowski, Fauré, and Beethoven.

August 8: Faculty artists Thomas Sauer (piano), Hannah Roberts (cello), Edward Arron (cello), Dmitri Vorobiev (piano), Dmitri Berlinsky (violin), and Natasha Brofsky (cello) present a program of Chamber Music Masterpieces by Amy Beach, Chopin, and Smetana

August 9: Prize-winning pianist Alexander Kobrin presents a recital of Beethoven, Schubert, and Rachmaninoff

August 10: Vivace Extravaganza featuring the Carnival of the Animals for Two Pianos and Chamber Orchestra under the direction of co-artistic directors Marina Lamazov and Joseph Rackers

Ticket Packages and single tickets are on sale now. All information about Vivace International Music Festival is available at vivacemusicfoundation.org.

