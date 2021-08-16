Tickets On Sale Now To Central Piedmont Theatre's Upcoming Season

Central Piedmont Community College Theatre announces individual tickets are now on sale for its upcoming shows. Following the pandemic, the troupe will perform two quality productions in person, at prices the entire family can enjoy. This fall's lineup includes:

You Can't Take it With You

September 24 - October 3, Dale F. Halton Theater

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. But when practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's Vice President Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirbys arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice's family in all of its crazy glory. The evening ends with everyone in the house getting arrested, and Alice ending the engagement. It isn't until Grandpa's wise speech to Mr. Kirby about the importance of living life to the fullest that the two families find a way to accept each other, and love conquers all. "You Can't Take It With You" is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

The Wedding Singer

October 29 - November 7, Dale F. Halton Theater

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. "The Wedding Singer" takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, "The Wedding Singer's" sparkling new score does for the '80s what "Hairspray" did for the '60s. Just say "yes "to the most romantic musical in 20 years and reserve your seat today.

Individual tickets are now on sale to all performances. For more information, ticket prices or to reserve your seat(s), please call Central Piedmont's SunTrust Box Office at 704.330.6534 or visit cpccfacilities.com/events.aspx. There is 7.25% sales tax. This will be collected on top of the ticket price.