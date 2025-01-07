The Rink Announces Sensory Friendly Sessions to Create an Inclusive Skating Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rink will host Sensory Friendly Sessions designed to create a welcoming and accessible skating environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families.

The sessions will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and Sunday, January 19, 2025, during the 12 PM skating sessions.

These thoughtfully curated sessions provide a more comfortable and supportive experience by reducing common sensory triggers:

Instrumental music will be played at a lower volume to minimize auditory overstimulation.

Blinking lights will be turned off, while essential lighting remains on for safety.

Kulture City sensory bags will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.

A designated quiet room will be available for those needing a break.

Enhanced directional signage will be placed to provide clear guidance around the venue.

TV screens will display static images with minimal or no movement to reduce visual distractions.

Everyone is welcome to join the Sensory Friendly Sessions! Tickets can be purchased like any regular session through Ticketmaster or during event hours at the Red Hat Amphitheater Box Office.

The Rink is committed to providing a fun, inclusive, and memorable experience for all visitors. These Sensory Friendly Sessions are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of skating in a supportive environment.

For more information, visit redhatamphitheater.com/the-rink.

