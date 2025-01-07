The Rink Announces Sensory Friendly Sessions to Create an Inclusive Skating Experience

The sessions will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and Sunday, January 19, 2025, during the 12 PM skating sessions.
The Rink will host Sensory Friendly Sessions designed to create a welcoming and accessible skating environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families.
The sessions will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and Sunday, January 19, 2025, during the 12 PM skating sessions.
These thoughtfully curated sessions provide a more comfortable and supportive experience by reducing common sensory triggers:
Everyone is welcome to join the Sensory Friendly Sessions! Tickets can be purchased like any regular session through Ticketmaster or during event hours at the Red Hat Amphitheater Box Office.
The Rink is committed to providing a fun, inclusive, and memorable experience for all visitors. These Sensory Friendly Sessions are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that everyone can enjoy the magic of skating in a supportive environment.
For more information, visit redhatamphitheater.com/the-rink.
Videos