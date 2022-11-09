The Magnetic Theatre to Present CAROLING BY GASLIGHT in December
The Magnetic Theatre will present Caroling by Gaslight, a deviously twisted and darkly hilarious retelling of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, running December 2nd through 17th, 2022.
Everyone knows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the tightfisted old miser. But if you thought he was bad, wait until you get a load of his neighbors! Sick of Scrooge's nasty attitude (not to mention the massive debts owed him by everyone in the neighborhood) London's layabouts hatch a plot to free themselves of his greedy grasp- by scaring him to death! When the original plan takes a turn for the complicated, the ragtag rabble must scramble even more elaborate and absurd machinations to take the old man down. And for these unscrupulous deviants, there's no gambit too grotesque to try!
Content Warning: We do not recommend this show for audiences under 18. Contains explicit sexual content, language, and dialogue. Depicts murder, gore, conspiracy, prostitution, necrophilia, psychotic breaks, guns, drugs, mayhem, bad puns, terrible accents, slapstick, and other content not suitable for children.
Caroling by Gaslight runs December 2nd through 17th, with performances at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 4:00pm on Sundays. Tickets and more information can be found HERE.
Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.
