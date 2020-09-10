The Magnetic Theatre Presents Crimes, Missed Demeanings, And Videotape

Performances are September 25th - 27th.

The Magnetic Theatre is insanely excited to bring you its first ever outdoor show, Crimes, Missed Demeanings, and Videotape!

Their first live stage production since March, this third installment of our unique sketch comedy revue takes inspiration from the uncompromising absurdity of Monty Python's Flying Circus, The Carol Burnette Show, and Classic Saturday Night Live.

Directed by Rodney Smith (Full-Tilt Boogie at the Big Bang Diner, The SuperHappy Radio Hour), with original material from a brilliant pack of zany minds, this live, outdoor performance features an ensemble cast of accomplished and diverse stage actors. This totally "ready for prime-time" show will leave you rolling in the aisles, or rather, in the parking lot!

This will be a safe, socially distanced event with masks, temperature checks, and options to watch the show from a lawn chair (brought from home) or from the safety of your car. Performances are September 25th - 27th, Friday & Saturday at 6:30pm, and Saturday & Sunday at 2:00pm.

Limited seating is $25 per person for up-front Lawn Viewing (BYO Chair) or $30 per carload for slightly-more-socially-distant Parked Viewing (BYO Car!) Member discounts are available for both ticket types. Find more information, and sign up to see the show at www.themagnetictheatre.org.

