The Magnetic Theatre Presents COURT OF THE GRANDCHILDREN in April

Performances run April 8 - 23, 2022.

Jan. 10, 2022  
The Magnetic Theatre will present Court Of The Grandchildren by Michael Muntisov this year. The production is directed by Jason Williams.

The year is 2051. Artificial Intelligence has become so ubiquitous that the young people are starting to rebel. The older generation that accelerated climate change is being brought to trial. And climate activist Lily thinks she has it all figured out. Until she meets her great uncle, David, who changes her perspective completely. He's a man from today. She's a woman from tomorrow. How will she judge him?"

Learn more at https://themagnetictheatre.org/mainstage-season.


