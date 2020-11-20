The Little Theatre Of Winston-Salem To Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: CHRISTMAS GREETINGS FROM BROADWAY

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present its virtual holiday special, Home for the Holidays: Christmas Greetings from Broadway, beginning December 18 at 7:30 pm. The show will continue to run through Christmas Day. On-demand tickets are $12 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased by calling (336) 725-4001 or booking online at www.LTofWS.org.

In this cheerful Christmas special, The Little Theatre will bring a little theatre into the homes of the community and beyond with Christmas songs and stories from Broadway musicals, performed by some of the most talented actors and singers in the region. Sure, it's been a year of quarantining and social distancing, but there's still no place like home for the holidays!

"What is vitally important to me is the idea of bringing together members of the Little Theatre family, both performers and spectators, to celebrate the joy and camaraderie of the season. And also the concept of using songs about Christmas that come from shows on Broadway," commented Director Mark Pirolo. "I want to demonstrate that although we are temporarily unable to perform for live audiences at our downtown theatrical venues, we can still bring family and friends together in their homes and bring the songs of Broadway to them. We are crafting a show that we feel will allow us to maintain our connections to the community and continue to provide 'theatre' to a world that is very much in need of its ability to delight and entertain."

Home for the Holidays will be directed by Mark Pirolo. The cast includes Sharon Andrews, Jae Archer, Mary Margaret Coble, Miriam Davie, Christine Gorelick, Charity Hampton, Grace Hampton, Troy Hurst, Sarah Jenkins, David Joy, Jane Kelly, Alicia Reed, Ken Rogers, Margaret Wages, Dave Wils, and Kaitlyn Woodrow.

This show is family-friendly and will run approximately 45 minutes long.

For further information, please visit www.LTofWS.org.

