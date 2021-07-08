Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra's Al Fresco Concerts Return This Summer

Principal Cellist Alan Black will host the concerts, which take place in his backyard in Charlotte.

Jul. 8, 2021  

The Charlotte Symphony's popular al Fresco virtual concert series returns this summer with four free concerts, each featuring a different ensemble of Charlotte Symphony musicians performing a diverse range of works.

Principal Cellist Alan Black will host the concerts - which take place in his backyard in Charlotte - and engage the musicians in conversation about the music and their lives as performing musicians.

The concerts will be free and available to watch on Facebook and YouTube premieres every other Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET from July 23-Sept 3, 2021, and will be available on-demand at charlottesymphony.org/csoalfresco after.


