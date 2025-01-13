THE MINUTES to be Presented as Part of Davidson Community Players' Sacred Spaces Volume 1

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of August: Osage County comes a dark comedy about the agony and ecstasy of small-town government. Good intentions collide with malicious inertia when an upstart young councilman returns from a brief leave of absence. Missing the minutes from the previous meeting, he senses the other council members-from shy civil servants to buffoonish politicians to senile elder statesmen-are hiding something awful about what transpired.

In hilarious and unsettling fashion, The Minutes shows how fictional towns like Big Cherry and real towns like Davidson wrestle with uncomfortable task of recording their own histories.

The Minutes was the finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize; Tony-nominated for Best Play 2022. The Minutes is presented alongside A Small and Humble Erasure as "Sacred Spaces: Plays about the History Beneath Us"

Individual Tickets are $12-$25 (Plus NC State taxes and fees). The production is recommended for ages 15+.

Comments