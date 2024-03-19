SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set For Blumenthal Arts 2024-2025 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blumenthal Arts has announced its lineup for the 2024–2025 season, including KIMBERLY AKIMBO (Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical) and PARADE (Winner of two Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical); the super-sized musical sensation SOME LIKE IT HOT (Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes); SHUCKED, a new musical comedy about—yes—corn; uplifting musical memoir about American icon Neil Diamond, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE; an epic journey through exhilarating puppetry and stagecraft, LIFE OF PI; returning Broadway blockbusters HAMILTON, WICKED, LES MISÉRABLES, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and more. For more information and season tickets, visit blumenthalarts.org.

“We are thrilled to Raise the Curtain on another incredible season at Blumenthal Arts. With big winners from the 2023 Tony Awards, beloved titles, and new classics, this season will offer something for everyone, across a wide spectrum of entertainment,” said Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard. “As a top 10 market, Blumenthal gets access to first-run, top-tier tours, direct from Broadway and, in some cases, pre-Broadway, with casts of superbly talented actors.

“There's nothing like sitting shoulder-to-shoulder and experiencing the magic of live theater together,” Gabbard added. “Blumenthal audiences can expect a spectacular night out with family and friends each and every time they step through our doors.”

The PNC Broadway Lights Series

Some Like it Hot – November 26–December 1, 2024

A Beautiful Noise – February 25–March 2, 2025

Parade – March 25–30, 2025

Kimberly Akimbo – April 15–27, 2025

Shucked – May 27–June 1, 2025

Life of Pi – July 29–August 3, 2025

Final Show To Be Announced

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets range from $249–$821.

The Equitable Bravo Series

Girl From the North Country – October 1–6, 2024

Hamilton – January 7–February 2, 2025

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical – June 10–15, 2025

Wicked – September 24–October 26, 2025

SIX – Dates to be announced

Equitable Bravo Series tickets range from $220–$733.

Pricing subject to change.

As well as the offerings in its two main Broadway series, Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year.

Currently slated Broadway Extras

Elf The Musical – December 26–29, 2024

Shrek the Musical – February 14–16, 2025

Les Misérables – May 20–25, 2025

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations – July 18–20, 2025

Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice – Dates to be announced

Charlotte continues to present the largest Broadway season in the Carolinas. For a list of current shows, including 10 Broadway productions remaining in the 2023–2024 season, visit blumenthalarts.org.

For the tenth year, PNC returns as the presenting sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights Series. “The PNC Broadway Lights Series is meaningful to our region as it achieves the dual objective of delighting audiences and creating economic impact,” said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. “All of us at PNC look forward to welcoming audiences for this milestone season of world-class productions.”

“Charlotte educators play a vital role in supporting and advocating for students, particularly those in underserved communities,” said Jarian Kerekes, Head of Social Impact and Community Engagement at Equitable. “Our support of Blumenthal's Bravo Series enables us to give back to these hard-working educators and local students through Equitable Foundation, our company's charitable giving arm. It also aligns with our sponsorship of Blumenthal's education programs like the Arts Educator Network, which provides professional development and networking opportunities for arts educators in Charlotte.”

Subscribers to the PNC Broadway Lights Series and Equitable Bravo Series may choose to swap some of their season tickets for Broadway Extras or any additional special attractions added during the year. The ability to swap shows is one of the many exclusive benefits offered to season ticket holders, who enjoy guaranteed seats for all of the shows in their season package.

PNC Broadway Lights Series tickets are renewable annually, guaranteeing season ticket holders the best seats at the best prices each year. PNC Broadway Lights Series season ticket holders also have the ability to swap up to four PNC Broadway Lights season shows for anything coming the following season and the option for a 12-month extended payment plan.

Equitable Bravo Series seats are not renewable, but subscribers will have first priority to purchase individual tickets to PNC Broadway Lights Series shows next season. Equitable Bravo buyers may also swap up to two season shows for anything else coming to Blumenthal theaters, including PNC Broadway Lights Series shows, and have the option of a six-month payment plan.