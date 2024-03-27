SCHOOL OF ROCK & More Set for Children's Theatre of Charlotte 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre of Charlotte has unveiled its lineup for the upcoming 2024-25 season, featuring a diverse array of productions for audiences of all ages. Audition registration is now open for both professional and young actors in the area to perform in all Mainstage and touring productions.

Kicking off the season is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway smash, “School of Rock The Musical,” based on the hit movie starring Jack Black. The star pupils of Horace Green Prep School are done sitting quietly taking on the pressures of the world around them. Sometimes to be heard one needs to crank it to eleven. Will the students' newfound love for rock music give them the confidence to stand in the spotlight? And will they ace the Battle of the Bands competition? Find out starting September 20, 2024.

Just in time for the elections, “Grace for President” returns since its world premiere in 2016. Children's Theatre of Charlotte originally commissioned Joan Cushing to adapt the musical from the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio. The hilarious and uplifting musical follows the journey of third-grader Grace Campbell as she questions “where are the girls” in politics and decides to run for president in the school election. Audiences can watch Grace take the podium again starting October 19, 2024.

Prepare for a double dose of holiday cheer with the return of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” on November 22, 2024, and "Doggie on My Doorstep: A Holiday Tail,” a heartwarming story for PreK children co-produced with Sigmon Theatrical, starting December 12, 2024.

Fans of the best-selling book series will not want to miss “Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical,” opening on February 1, 2025. Adapted by Kevin Del Aguila, Michael Mahler, and Alan Schmuckler, this fun-filled musical chronicles the hilarious misadventures of middle schooler Greg.

Families can experience the world premiere of “Tiara's Hat Parade” on February 22, 2025, as part of The Kindness Project. The show will be adapted by Paige Hernandez from Kelly Starling Lyon's beloved book. This heartwarming story celebrates the bond between a daughter and her mother.

“Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat” arrives on April 4, 2025, bringing Sally and her brother on a wild adventure with the mischievous Cat in the Hat.

In addition to the Mainstage productions, Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Resident Touring Company will present in-house “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!” on January 4, 2025, and The Odyssey Experience on April 26, 2025, engaging audiences with interactive and adventurous storytelling.

To round out the season, Children's Theatre of Charlotte welcomes back Mikey Wiley with “Breach of Peace: The Freedom Riders of 1961” and Caleb Sigmon Theatrical with “Caleb Sigmon LIVE! Theatre of Illusion.”

Season 2024-25 subscriptions go on sale on April 11, 2024, and field trips to ImaginOn and bookings for the Resident Touring Company begin on April 22, 2024. Auditions for the upcoming season take place on May 20, 2024, for students ages 9 to grade 12, and on May 31, 2024, for professional actors ages 18 and up.

For more information about the upcoming season and audition details, please visit ctcharlotte.org.