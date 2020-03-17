Remainder Of Playmakers' 19/20 Season Cancelled

PlayMakers Repertory Company cancels remainder of 19/20 season:

After much careful consideration regarding the coronavirus pandemic, PlayMakers Repertory Company is suspending all public performances and events for the remainder of our 19/20 Season. This includes all performances of Native Gardens, Edges of Time, and the PlayMakers Backstage Pass Gala, originally scheduled for April 27. If you have already purchased tickets for this year's Gala, someone from our Development team will be in touch with you soon.

We are committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff, and feel that taking this proactive measure is the most responsible thing to do based on recommendations from the CDC. In accordance with recent state guidance, our Box Office and administrative offices will also be operating with minimal staffing and staggered shifts, so we've provided an online form for all performance ticket-holders affected by these cancellations so that we may better serve you:

Your generosity will help to ensure the future of your world-class professional theatre by offsetting some of the lost revenue incurred from having to cancel nearly a third of our season.

This account may be used towards any future ticket or subscription package. This will help us remain financially stable as we resiliently plan for another great season in the fall.

OR receive a refund

Just fill out our handy form to ensure the most timely donation, exchange, or refund of your purchase. Thank you for your support of PlayMakers Repertory Company and our ongoing mission to produce entertaining, relevant, and courageous work for the Triangle and beyond. At this time, more than ever, the meaning of that support is invaluable.

We hope that you stay well and take care of yourself, and that we will see you at the theatre again soon.

Your Friends at PlayMakers





