RENT to Open at Flat Rock Playhouse in 30th Anniversary Production

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Flat Rock Playhouse will present a special 30th Anniversary production of RENT, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that has captivated audiences for three decades, running July 24 through August 15 at the State Theatre of North Carolina.

Based on Giacomo Puccini's beloved opera La Bohème, RENT tells a timeless story of artists striving to create meaningful lives while navigating love, friendship, loss, and the pursuit of their dreams. With music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, the musical follows a group of young artists and musicians in New York City's East Village at the dawn of the 1990s as they search for purpose, connection, and a place to belong.

Directed by Lisa K. Bryant, Flat Rock Playhouse's new production honors the beloved legacy of RENT while celebrating the enduring themes at the heart of the story. "Sometimes what gets lost in conversations about RENT is that, at its heart, it's a love story,” said Bryant. “Like the opera that inspired it, La Bohème, it's about artists trying to survive and friends becoming family. It's about young people facing life's uncertainties while choosing joy, hope, and connection. For me, RENT is ultimately a story about the things that give our lives meaning—the people we love, the communities we build, and the things we create together. The world is imperfect and life is fragile, and yet people continue to create, to connect, and above all, to love. RENT has endured for 30 years because of the humanity at its center. It reminds us that even in difficult times, our connections to one another are what sustain us."

This production features an exceptional cast of Broadway veterans and regional favorites including Brendan Dallaire (Roger), Nat Zegree (Mark), Iliana Garcia (Mimi), Emily Kristen Morris (Maureen), Dion Simmons (Tom), Jordan Alexander (Angel), T. Shyvonne Stewart (Joanne), Josh Marin (Benjamin), Lucy Werner (Ensemble), Niani Feelings (Ensemble), Maddie Franke (Ensemble), Amanda Tong (Ensemble), Courter Simmons (Ensemble), and David André (Ensemble).

Since its Broadway debut in 1996, RENT has inspired generations of theatergoers around the world. Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the show has become a cultural touchstone and one of the most influential musicals of all time.

Tickets for RENT are on sale now. Audiences are encouraged to purchase early to secure the best available seating.

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