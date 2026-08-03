Review: TERRY STEELE SINGS LUTHER VANDROSS...

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Luther Vandross was one of the most prolific entertainers of our time. Known for his unforgettable love ballads, he was undoubtedly instrumental in setting the soundtrack for countless relationships—and perhaps even instrumental in landscaping a few births along the way.

The magic of Luther was alive and well this past week as The Ebony Repertory Theatre of Los Angeles, California, presented "Terry Steele Sings Luther Vandross" at the International Black Theatre Festival. Being a musical enthusiast at heart, I was excited by the opportunity to relive some of Luther's greatest hits, including "Stop to Love," "So Amazing," "A House Is Not a Home," "Never Too Much," and, of course, "Here and Now"—the song that earned Luther his first Grammy Award. During the performance, I learned that Terry Steele wrote "Here and Now" and also received a Grammy Award for his contribution to the iconic song.

Steele proved to be a consummate showman, much like Vandross himself, delivering each selection with precision, passion, and heartfelt emotion. His smooth vocals and engaging stage presence immediately transported the audience back to the smooth era of Luther Vandross.

Anyone who has ever attended a Luther Vandross' concert knows that the experience was never centered solely on Luther's remarkable voice. His performances were elevated by exceptionally talented background vocalists who could easily hold their own as lead singers. Terry Steele's background singers were no exception.

One of the evening's highlights came when vocalist Nicole Jackson stepped into the spotlight and stunned the audience with a powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing." Her breathtaking performance reminded us of an era when vocal excellence reigned supreme. Jackson's performance was met with thunderous applause and a well-deserved standing ovation.

Another memorable element of the production was the attention paid to the fashion style synonymous with Luther Vandross' concerts. In the documentary Luther: Never Too Much, it was stated that Luther personally designed many of the costumes worn during his performances. Steele paid tribute to that legacy with a costume change for himself and his background singers. Particularly noteworthy was a jacket Steele wore that had been given to him by Luther himself to wear to the Grammy Awards in 1990—a touching connection to the legendary artist being honored.

Terry was poised, professional, and spectacular from beginning to end. At times, I genuinely felt as though I was witnessing a Luther Vandross' concert. While no one can truly duplicate the voice of Luther —just as no one can duplicate Whitney Houston—Steele came remarkably close to capturing both the sound and spirit of the late music icon.

When Luther Vandross passed away on July 1, 2005, the world lost a national treasure. Yet through performances such as this, his musical legacy continues to inspire and uplift audiences. Terry Steele delivered a memorable evening of entertainment that would undoubtedly make any mentor proud.

I thoroughly enjoyed the performance and wish Terry continued success in his future endeavors. In my opinion, Mr. Vandross would have been proud.

And if you have not yet seen Luther: Never Too Much, the outstanding documentary chronicling the life and career of Luther Vandross, it is a must-see.

To borrow the words of the great balladeer himself, this show was simply "So Amazing."

Terry Steele With Background Singers

Terry Steele Delivers A Spectacular Performance Of

Several Luther Vandross Songs

Terry Steele And Background Singers

Photo Courtesy Of Raffia Thomas

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