Review: MARVIN: THE MARVIN GAYE REVUE

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MARVIN: THE Marvin Gaye REVUE

At The International Black Theatre Festival

The International Black Theatre Festival is a week-long celebration of Black artistry and excellence that takes place biennially in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The festival offers spectacular entertainment for the entire family, including workshops, seminars, film festivals, readers' theatre, youth programs, and mainstage productions. One of this year's featured mainstage productions was a tribute to one of the most soulful singers of all time—the incomparable Marvin Gaye. Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Revue is a vibrant musical celebration directed by Nate Jacobs and presented by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Sarasota, Florida.

Sheldon Rhoden delivers an outstanding performance, lending his smooth vocals to many of Marvin Gaye's greatest hits, including "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," "Let's Get It On," "Distant Lover," "I Want You," and "Sexual Healing". Sheldon not only captures Marvin's Signature Sound but also his charisma and stage presence, transporting the audience back to the height of the Motown era.

Sheldon Rhoden

As Marvin Gaye

Of course, no tribute to Marvin Gaye would be complete without acknowledging his legendary duets. The production revisits classics such as "It Takes Two", with Kim Weston, and "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", with the beloved Tammi Terrell. The show also touches on the profound impact Terrell's untimely death from a brain tumor at the age of 24 had on Marvin's life and career, causing him to withdraw from the music industry for a period of time.

As Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston

As Diana Ross And The Supremes

When Marvin eventually returned, he gifted the world with one of the most socially conscious and influential albums in music history, What's Going On. The production beautifully honors that chapter of his career, as well as his unforgettable rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game. Rhoden's performance of these iconic moments was both heartfelt and impressive.

Beyond celebrating Marvin Gaye's remarkable catalog, Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Revue also pays homage to some of Motown's most legendary artists, including The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas. These musical tributes help paint a broader picture of the era that shaped American music and culture.

As The Four Tops

The highlight of the evening for me came when Rhoden interacted with a 91-year-old audience member named “Peaches”. “Peaches” shared that her husband, who passed away at the age of 99, had been an avid Marvin Gaye fan, so attending the performance was especially meaningful to her.

Sheldon With Audience Member

"Peaches"

What happened next was pure magic.

“Peaches” danced with such enthusiasm and energy that she nearly stole the show, giving Rhoden a run for his money. The audience erupted with laughter and applause as the two shared a joyful moment together. Afterward, Sheldon remarked that it wasn't the dancing that affected him most, but rather something “Peaches” whispered in his ear that lifted his spirits. Whatever those words were, they created a touching exchange that neither the audience nor the performer will soon forget.

Moments like these remind us of the power of live theatre and music. It is wonderful when both the audience and the performers leave a show with more joy than they had when they arrived. That's exactly what Marvin Gaye's music continues to do—bring people together, inspire memories, and touch hearts across generations.

We tragically lost Marvin Gaye on April 1, 1984, just one day before his 45th birthday. Yet his legacy continues to live on through productions such as Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Revue. More than four decades after his passing, his music remains timeless, soulful, and deeply relevant.

For one unforgettable evening at the International Black Theatre Festival, Marvin Gaye's spirit filled the theater once again—and the audience loved every minute of it.

Sheldon As Marvin "What's Going On"

Sheldon As Marvin "Star Spangled Banner

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